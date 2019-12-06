It can hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, but it costs close to six figures.
Shelby’s bonkers 755-horsepower (563-kilowatt) Super Snake F-150 concept truck is a concept no longer. You can now call this the F-150 Super Snake Sport, and the striped monster will hit select Ford dealerships starting next year. You better be as quick on the draw as this truck is off the line, however, because only 250 will be produced. You’ll also need some impressive cash flow to make it happen – more on that in a bit.
“The Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport was initially an R&D exercise to build a street-legal truck that could deliver blistering performance,” said Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American. “The reactions from enthusiasts, the media, and Shelby dealers were amazing. In fact, they petitioned us very hard to put it into production. Our team fast-tracked the development process and we’ll begin manufacturing the super trucks in Las Vegas during the first quarter of 2020.”
Team Shelby isn’t joking about fast-tracking the process, either. The concept was only just revealed a month ago at the 2019 SEMA Show, and it certainly caught the attention of more than a few individuals. The Shelby-specific bodywork with unique front and rear fascias, stripes, wheels, and prolific Shelby branding are all there. Upgraded suspension and brakes are also part of the Super Snake package. The production model won’t be a straight copy of the concept, however.
Under the custom hood, Shelby will offer the truck with or without a supercharger bolted to Ford’s 5.0-liter V8 engine. With forced induction, Shelby says the production truck is even more powerful at 770 hp (571 kW), and it can reach 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. Mind you, that’s a full-size pickup truck posting supercar times. It’s also quicker than the Roush F-150 Nitemare, which currently claims the title as the world’s quickest production truck.
That kind of performance will cost you, however. Naturally aspirated Super Snakes start at an eye-watering $86,085, with 770-hp supercharged models reaching up to $93,385. And with only 250 planned for production, six-figure asking prices once the inevitable “market adjustment” premiums get tacked on added are virtually guaranteed.
LAS VEGAS – December 6, 2019 – Shelby American, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carroll Shelby International Inc. (CSBI:PK), will put its Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport concept into limited production, making it the fastest street legal limited edition truck available through Ford dealer showrooms. Only 250 of the 2020 model year trucks will be available in the USA, with a limited number available through select Shelby mod shops and distributors worldwide. The production Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport will be shown to the public for the first time at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, from January 11-19, 2020.
Introduced at the 2019 SEMA show recently, Shelby American received overwhelming requests to build the V8 super truck, which will come with four-wheel drive and be available in both naturally aspirated and supercharged versions. During Shelby American tests, the truck went from 0-60 mph in just 3.45 seconds and reached 100 mph in a blazing fast 8.3 seconds.
“The Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport was initially an R&D exercise to build a street legal truck that could deliver blistering performance,” said Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American. “The reactions from enthusiasts, the media and Shelby dealers were amazing. In fact, they petitioned us very hard to put it into production. Our team fast tracked the development process and we’ll begin manufacturing the super trucks in Las Vegas during the first quarter of 2020.”
The Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport features a Shelby-specific lowered suspension, up to 770 horsepower, throbbing exhaust note, custom wheels and new brake system. The exterior has a meaner and more aero look, while the interior has stylish Shelby amenities.
"While we're most recognized for Shelby Cobras and Shelby Super Snake Mustangs, Shelby American pioneered performance trucks over thirty years ago," said Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations and Chief of R&D. "Fast forward to 2019 and our four-door trucks are showing our stripes on roads worldwide. But we were missing a hot rod two-door that could dust the competition. The 2020 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport is lightning fast, wicked fun to drive and has the track styling that Shelby fans crave."
The Shelby American team collaborated with Ford Performance and other partners to create the ultimate “super truck” concept vehicle. Input from enthusiasts encouraged Shelby American to put it into production and add some options that were not initially contemplated.
“The supercharged concept truck was based on an entry level trim Ford F-150 and had only 755 horsepower,” said Patterson. “Enthusiasts overwhelming asked for a higher content base truck, more power options and four-wheel drive. So, the Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport will be available either with or without a supercharger, a bit more luxury and comes with four-wheel drive to maximize traction. And we were able to squeeze out a few more ponies. This will be the fastest truck in its class with more content than anyone else, from the braking system to the suspension, body panels and tune.”
The amazing Shelby super truck has an MSRP starting at $86,085 for a naturally aspirated V8 powered pickup. The mighty 770 horsepower V8 will begin at $93,385 MSRP, including a well optioned Ford F-150. The trucks come with a 3 year/36,000 mile warranty.
The Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport will be available through select Shelby dealers across North America. A limited number will be built by select Shelby mod shops and distributors internationally. Individuals interested in these or any other Shelby vehicle can visit their local dealer or go to www.shelby.com.