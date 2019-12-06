Shelby’s bonkers 755-horsepower (563-kilowatt) Super Snake F-150 concept truck is a concept no longer. You can now call this the F-150 Super Snake Sport, and the striped monster will hit select Ford dealerships starting next year. You better be as quick on the draw as this truck is off the line, however, because only 250 will be produced. You’ll also need some impressive cash flow to make it happen – more on that in a bit.

“The Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport was initially an R&D exercise to build a street-legal truck that could deliver blistering performance,” said Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American. “The reactions from enthusiasts, the media, and Shelby dealers were amazing. In fact, they petitioned us very hard to put it into production. Our team fast-tracked the development process and we’ll begin manufacturing the super trucks in Las Vegas during the first quarter of 2020.”

Team Shelby isn’t joking about fast-tracking the process, either. The concept was only just revealed a month ago at the 2019 SEMA Show, and it certainly caught the attention of more than a few individuals. The Shelby-specific bodywork with unique front and rear fascias, stripes, wheels, and prolific Shelby branding are all there. Upgraded suspension and brakes are also part of the Super Snake package. The production model won’t be a straight copy of the concept, however.

Gallery: Shelby Super Sport F-150 Concept

8 Photos

Under the custom hood, Shelby will offer the truck with or without a supercharger bolted to Ford’s 5.0-liter V8 engine. With forced induction, Shelby says the production truck is even more powerful at 770 hp (571 kW), and it can reach 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. Mind you, that’s a full-size pickup truck posting supercar times. It’s also quicker than the Roush F-150 Nitemare, which currently claims the title as the world’s quickest production truck.

That kind of performance will cost you, however. Naturally aspirated Super Snakes start at an eye-watering $86,085, with 770-hp supercharged models reaching up to $93,385. And with only 250 planned for production, six-figure asking prices once the inevitable “market adjustment” premiums get tacked on added are virtually guaranteed.