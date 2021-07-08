There's a new player in the ultra-high-performance off-road segment, and its name is very familiar all around the world. The folks at Shelby American got their hands on the new 2021 Ford F-150 and gave it a makeover, but don't call this rig a Super Snake. It's simply the Shelby F-150, and its mission is to conquer all things off the beaten path.

That much should be obvious from the photos of this tweaked truck, but you should know it's more than just big tires and prolific Shelby branding. It rides on an upgraded suspension featuring a BDS lift and Fox 2.5 front and rear aluminum body shocks. Shelby says the suspension system has internal bypass tech and adjustable dual speed controls, with everything managed by a proprietary system that adjusts for luxury cruising, off-road performance, or track handling. Rear traction bars are part of the upgrades, and of course it rides on big 22-inch Shelby wheels with BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires.

Gallery: 2021 Shelby F-150

7 Photos

Aesthetically speaking, the world knows that Shelby loves showing off its name. A bold Shelby-specific front grille is joined by a new front bumper cover and fender vents. If you miss the ginormous Shelby lettering in the grille, you can find it twice on the sides in lower stripes and on the bed above the taillights. The rear bumper cladding is painted body color, as are the side mirrors and door handles. The hood is upgraded with ram air vents, and the requisite over-the-top LeMans stripe is in full effect. The interior is also upgraded with two-tone leather seat covers, carbon-fiber trim, and even more Shelby branding.

Under the hood, buyers have a choice to make. The top-tier version wields a 5.0-liter V8 that Shelby supercharges to 775 horsepower (578 kilowatts). The second option is to stay naturally aspirated at a slightly lower cost, but regardless of the induction, each Shelby F-150 gets a performance intake with a high-flow filter and carbon-fiber intake tube, upgraded throttle body, fuel injectors, a performance heat exchanger, and a Borla exhaust system.

The new Shelby F-150 clicks all the right buttons for an ultra-high-performance off-roader, but as you can guess, it comes at an ultra-high cost. All Shelby F-150s are Lariat 4x4 models, and pricing starts at $107,080 for a naturally aspirated truck. If you want the 775-hp version, that starts at $114,980. 600 are planned for production for customers in both the United States and select countries in Europe.