Even though Ford unveiled the Shelby GT500 nearly a year ago, an exact figure regarding how much the muscle car weighs is still not available. If you head to the Blue Oval’s website at the model’s dedicated page, this important piece of information is not listed. While a reference guide sent out to dealers did list the performance coupe as weighing 4,225 pounds (1,916 kilograms), the Blue Oval did not confirm that number in an e-mail sent to Motor1.com in August.

The mystery has now been finally solved as one of the first customers to take delivery of the GT500 wanted to find out how much the high-powered machine really weighs. In order to obtain a more accurate result, Speed Phenom on YouTube emptied out his car and had a nearly depleted fuel tank, with enough gasoline for only about 20 miles. The test was conducted in Arizona on a certified scale, and while the number might differ from Ford's own measurements, it gives us a relevant idea about the car's weight.

The answer is – 4,080 pounds (1,850 kilograms), for a pretty much standard Shelby GT500 with only the Handling Package added. While it’s certainly not the lightest sports car out there, it’s a nice surprise the car weighs significantly less than originally believed. That number can be lowered provided you go for the optional $18,500 Carbon Fiber Track Pack with carbon fiber wheels and a rear seat delete, among others.

In a previous video, the kid also answered another important question: how much power does the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine make? 705 hp at the wheels, which corroborated with the 760-hp official rating at the crank and the generally accepted 15% driveline power loss, the ultimate ‘Stang might actually be underrated by 20-30 hp.

Speed Phenom has been documenting his ownership ever since he got it and has already racked up 2,585 miles (4,160 kilometers). He also spent some time at the drag strip, where he might have set a new quarter-mile record for a current-generation stock GT500 with a time of 10.66 seconds at 132.96 mph (214 km/h). Check out the video below shot at the Texas Motorplex.