It’s been a few quiet months for the Nissan GT-R and 370Z duo with the most exciting information coming last month from an executive of the automaker, who hinted that we should “expect something soon.” We are still waiting for that something to come and, meanwhile, the Japanese manufacturer reminds us both vehicles celebrate an important anniversary this year.

With two touching videos showing footage from previous generations GT-Rs and Zs, Nissan announces the two iconic nameplates will be the focus of this year’s Nismo Festival, which kicks off December 8 at the Fuji Speedway. The company explains that the festivities will “highlight the racing machines representing Nismo’s rich history.”

Currently in its sixth generation, the Z sports car was originally launched in 1969 with separate versions for the Japanese and U.S. regions. On the domestic market, the vehicle had a 2.0-liter straight-six engine, while America got a larger and more powerful 2.4-liter unit.

“Critics said there could never be an exciting sports car made in Japan. Nissan set out to prove them wrong. Development aimed at making a nimble, driver-focused sports car. In 1969, the Nissan Z was born.”

As for the GT-R, obviously, it was also launched in 1969 as the Skyline GT-R and had a 2.0-liter engine with 160 hp. Available as both a four-door sedan and a two-door coupe, it was sold exclusively through the Japanese Nissan dealership network called Nissan Prince Store.

“In 1969, Nissan introduced the GT-R. GT-R battled on the track and on the street. GT-R has never let up, never backed down for five decades.”