Many of us never thought the day would come, but Ford is preparing to break the mold by launching a Mustang with an electric powertrain. No, we’re not talking about the Lithium EV that shocked the crowds at SEMA earlier this month. The vehicle you’re about to see live from Los Angeles will take the shape of an SUV that will surely generate a lot of controversy.

Going by the full name of Ford Mustang Mach-E, the zero-emissions vehicle has already been partially revealed courtesy of a massive leak straight on Ford’s website, but the Blue Oval is sticking to its plan. Ford has hired famous actor Idris Elba to help introduce the vehicle on stage. We’ll get to learn all there is to know about the electric SUV and its First Edition, with both the regular and limited-run version to go on sale right away as people will be able to place a $500 refundable reserve deposit to claim the unprecedented Mustang.

Despite Ford’s faux pas, we’re still curious to discover the electric SUV and whether it will live up to the legendary moniker that has been around for more than half a century. It has some big shoes to fill given the Mustang’s heritage and we can all agree it’s a risky move on the company’s part to use the name on a completely different vehicle.

The Mustang Mach-E won’t be limited to the U.S. market as Ford will also begin to take pre-orders from European customers, with reservation timing for China to be disclosed at a later date. Beyond the use of an important nameplate, the vehicle itself is a big deal considering it’s an attempt from the Dearborn-based company to compete in the continuously growing electric SUV segment.

The livestream starts today at 8:50 PM EST. If you're reading us from Europe, the event kicks off at the impossible hour of 1:50 AM GMT, November 18, so you really have to be committed to staying up this late. Ford says the premiere will last for approximately half an hour and that's when reservations will open for early adopters.