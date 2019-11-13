What better way to get through the middle of the week than to present a good-old-fashioned sleeper story. No, this Ford F-150 isn’t out on the street, bashing the egos of unsuspecting muscle car owners. It’s still in the tuning phase at 5 Star Tuning in South Carolina, but this video from TFLNow showing development and testing at Pageland Dragway suggests things are off to a very good start.

If this all sounds a bit familiar, we recently covered another 5 Star Tuning project at this location. With an ECM reprogram and an E60 blend of pump gas and E85, a Ford Explorer ST easily outran a Hemi-powered Dodge Durango SRT. This F-150 project is a bit more ambitious, however, because the goal is to see how much power can be had from a stock 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine without experiencing a catastrophic failure.

There are some peripheral upgrades, namely with the intercooler, air intake, and high-flow exhaust. The fuel system is also upgraded to match the significantly increased airflow, and of course, there’s a radical ECM tune that tweaks everything from boost to timing. The tune also requires straight E85 fuel, but the engine – from the crankshaft to the turbos – is as factory stock as the new truck sitting in your dealer lot down the street.

Gallery: Ford F-150 700 HP Sleeper

8 Photos

Not factory stock is the power this truck makes. Out of three dyno pulls, the highest number was 603 horsepower (450 kilowatts), with subsequent runs in the 590 hp (440 kW) range. Keep in mind, that’s power to the wheels. Estimates put crankshaft power in the neighborhood of 720 hp, and there’s enough torque to tow a dwarf planet should you so desire. On the drag strip, it's enough to send this completely normal-looking F-150 to 60 mph in 3.97 seconds. It clears the eighth-mile in 7.64 seconds and it passes the quarter-mile mark in 11.6 seconds at 116 mph. That’s quick enough to hang with a Camaro ZL1, never mind the plethora of unsuspecting Mustang GT, Camaro SS, or Challenger drivers who would see taillights.

The million-dollar question you’re probably asking right now is whether such a tune on an otherwise stock F-150 is even remotely reliable. That’s something 5 Star Tuning is exploring as well, because such power will certainly take its toll on driveline components to say the very least. But for the time being anyway, this truck is one helluva sneaky sleeper. And we absolutely love it.