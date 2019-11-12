If you are in the market for a performance SUV and the 541-horsepower (404-kilowatt) Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo doesn’t satisfy your taste, then we have some good news. What you see in the gallery below are the first spy photos of a hot hybrid version of the coupe-inspired luxury crossover. All the preliminary details seem pretty intriguing so let’s take a closer look.

At first, this might look like a regular Cayenne Coupe Turbo S prototype but if you take a closer look at the rear bumper, you’ll definitely notice there’s something weird going on there. Our spies managed to take a few shots showing what’s underneath the bumper and, as you can see, there are two round pipes hiding there. Mind you, the two side squared pipes are fake.

According to unofficial information, this exhaust layout hints that there’s a new powertrain under the hood. More precisely, word on the street is this Cayenne trial car features the upgraded hybrid mill that’s also currently being tested in the "Über-Panamera."

As a reminder, the current range-topper in the Cayenne family is the Turbo S E-Hybrid, which packs a peak output of 670 hp (500 kW) from its gas-electric hybrid powertrain. It combines a 541-hp (403 kW) twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 and a 134-hp (100 kW) electric motor. If the rumored numbers of the upgraded version turn out to be true, this will represent a healthy boost of 150 hp (112 kW) over the current flagship variant.

Of course, nothing is confirmed at the moment and the only evidence of a hotter Cayenne Coupe so far are these spy shots. Whether Porsche is just experimenting or is indeed planning a production super-hybrid, only time will tell. Until the moment of truth arrives, take a better look at the photos and tell us in the comment section below – do you think the Stuttgart-based firm is developing a 800+ horsepower coupe-SUV?

Photos: CarPix