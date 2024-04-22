Porsche knows variety is the spice of life by offering a multitude of versions for the cars it sells. The Cayenne is no different, and now the GTS is more desirable than ever. The driver-focused trim level continues to skip electrification but it's packing a greater punch. Its twin-turbo V-8 engine has been massaged to unlock an extra 40 hp and 30 lb-ft of torque.

With 493 hp and 487 lb-ft on tap, the 2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS needs just 4.2 seconds to hit 60 mph from a standstill. Flat out, the large SUV can do 171 mph. Output is routed to both axles via an eight-speed automatic transmission providing quicker gear changes when in Sport or Sport Plus. As before, the GTS flavor is available for both the conventionally shaped SUV and its sleeker-looking "Coupe" sibling.

2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS

24 Photos

There's more to the new GTS than the upgraded V-8 since Porsche engineers have also fiddled with the suspension. The front axle’s pivot bearings come from the range-topping Turbo GT for more direct steering. Fitted as standard and retuned for the GTS, the air suspension lowers the ride height by 10 mm compared to the lesser Cayenne models. At an additional cost, buyers can opt for active roll stabilization.

Another feature trickling down from the flagship Turbo GT is the separate water-cooling circuit for the AWD system. Elsewhere, the Cayenne GTS Coupe gets an adaptive rear spoiler and an optional exhaust with center-mounted tips. Porsche is offering three packages that can shave off up to 55 pounds, which frankly isn't a lot in the grand scheme of things. The curb weight isn't mentioned but the old one tipped the scales at a substantial 4,954 pounds.

Visual changes compared to the other trim levels include bigger front air intakes, red brake calipers, along with tinted headlights and taillights. Porsche sells the 2025 Cayenne GTS models with a standard Sport Design Package that blacks out certain exterior elements. The dark look is applied to the wheel arch extensions, window surrounds, and rocker panels. On the old GTS, these areas had the same color as the rest of the body. In addition, the previously black exhaust tips are now dark bronze.

Rounding off the changes on the outside are the 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels. As for the cabin, Porsche applies Race Tex microfiber on the door cards, headliner, steering wheel, and on the centers of the eight-way adjustable seats. Alternatively, customers can opt for Slate Grey or Carmine Red themes.

The order books will open soon for anyone willing to shell out at least $126,895 for the Cayenne and $131,495 for the Cayenne Coupe, after destination charges. Dealers will get the first vehicles this fall. The GTS could be the sweet spot in the range considering the Cayenne Coupe-only Turbo GT costs an eye-watering $197,950.