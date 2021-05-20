It was only a little over two years ago when Porsche unveiled the Cayenne Coupe and the peeps from Zuffenhausen are already weeks away from introducing an updated version. The whole Cayenne family will be getting a nip and tuck at the end of next month and the main novelty will be an extra member of the Coupe lineup. Its name remains a secret at this point, but we do know it will be sold alongside the 542-horsepower Turbo version.

Speaking of power, Autocar has learned from Porsche the more potent Cayenne Coupe will pack an extra 89 hp for a grand total of 631 hp. That's still less than the bonkers 671-hp Turbo S E-Hybrid, but only 10 less than the Lamborghini Urus. If you're wondering whether the hotter member from Zuffenhausen will overlap with Sant'Agata Bolognese's Super SUV, that might not be the case. Why? Because the Urus is getting a facelift expected to bring more oomph.

The reason why Porsche will be selling the new derivative strictly in the not-a-coupe Coupe flavor has to do with the body style's slightly lower center of gravity. It is also a tad lighter, making it the perfect basis for the "sportiest Cayenne to date," according to the model's chief engineer Rico Löscher. The flagship version will boast a lightweight active aero pack made from carbon fiber along with bigger air ducts to cool the uprated twin-turbo V8.

Porsche is also tweaking the roof-mounted spoiler and is installing a different diffuser housing centrally positioned dual exhausts akin to those of the GTS Coupe fitted with the optional Lightweight Sport Package. The software engineers are making changes to the eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system to play nice with the upgraded 4.0-liter engine, now with 626 lb-ft (850 Nm) or 60 lb-ft (80 Nm) more than before.

Autocar claims the high-performance Cayenne Coupe will do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in anywhere between the 3.6 seconds of the Lamborghini Urus and the 3.8 seconds needed by the Audi RS Q8. Flat out, it'll do 186 mph (300 km/h) when an electronically top speed limiter is programmed to kick in. The new specification of the coupe-SUV will ride on standard 22-inch alloys wrapped around the biggest tires ever fitted to a Cayenne, measuring 285/35 ZR22 at the front axle and 315/30 ZR22 for the rear.

Porsche is making changes to the air suspension to bring the SUV closer to the road for better handling, further improved by revisions made to the rear-wheel steering and active anti-roll stabilization systems. Optional on the regular Cayenne, the carbon-ceramic brakes will come as standard on the new version, which is said to weigh less than the 2,200 kilograms (4,850 kilograms) of the standard model.

The Urus and RS Q8 won't be its only in-house rivals as the go-faster SUV will also have to go up against the Bentley Bentayga Speed, which uses a larger 6.0-liter W12 engine producing 626 hp.