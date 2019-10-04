In the new era of electrified vehicles, it comes as no surprise that almost every manufacturer sells or will very soon sell an all-electric model. Ford is, of course, no stranger to this trend and wants to capitalize on the booming crossover and SUV segment, as well as the iconic Mustang moniker, with an all-new, pure electric, high-riding machine. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming production SUV EV.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Based Crossover Rendering

What is it?

In January 2018, Ford announced it will launch a new electric crossover that will be inspired by the Mustang. It was then revealed it could be called Mach1 but the marque’s fans reacted negatively and forced Ford to rethink its decision. Not much else is known officially but spy photos and renderings provide a good preview of what to expect. Also, it was confirmed Lincoln will get its own version of the EV but it will probably feature a vastly different shape.

What does it look like?

Our exclusive rendering suggests the Mustang-inspired SUV will have a sleek and sporty profile, indeed heavily inspired by the sports car. However, spy photos of a prototype wearing a production body hinted the overall shape will be a bit boxier with a long front overhang and a short rear overhang.

The camouflaged test car didn’t allow us to take a proper look at the final lines but at least we know the basic dimensions of the vehicle and, as far as we can tell, it is going to be roughly the same size as today’s Ford Edge.

Gallery: Ford Mach E Spy Photos

11 Photos

But don’t let the Ford Flex-shaped greenhouse in the rear fool you – the black camouflage is clearly a facade designed to hide a much sleeker, coupe-like shape. Ignore the bland five-spoke wheels and taillights, too.

What’s under the hood?

That’s a tricky question. All we know for sure it that there’s going to be an all-electric powertrain underneath the skin. We assume Ford will give the model a dual-motor layout for an all-wheel-drive capability but that’s not confirmed at this point.

What Ford has already announced is that the SUV EV will be capable of covering more than 300 miles (484 kilometers) on a single charge. Roadshow discovered that a European site detailing Ford’s upcoming EVs for the market lists the model with 370 miles (595 km) of range but that’s based on WLTP estimates. A performance version could also be in the cards.

While that’s not confirmed yet, there’s a chance that Ford will offer different battery options for the Mustang-inspired model. Speaking of the batteries, we expect to see a lithium-ion unit feeding the electric motors but, again, that’s not confirmed.

When we will see it?

That’s complicated, too. It is widely believed that Ford will show some kind of preview of the model next month and a recent report speculated we might see a concept or even the production vehicle at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show. Ford hasn’t confirmed the reports only saying it “no news to share about any LA Auto Show plans.”

Regardless, we’ll definitely know more about the electric crossover in the next few weeks. Orders should begin sometime next year with production likely taking place at Ford’s Cuautitlan, Mexico, plant. Deliveries won’t start before the second half of 2020.