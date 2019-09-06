Back in 2018, Porsche took a stake in Rimac Automobili, the Croatian electric supercar maker. The announcement came a few weeks after the German automaker announced the Taycan, its first fully electric car. Fast forward to today, days after the official Taycan reveal, and Porsche has announced it's increasing its stake in Rimac to 15.5 percent – up from the original 10 percent. While the two companies continue to cozy up to one another, it's unclear what fruit the investment will bear. Details about the partnership were murky last year, and little has changed this time around.

According to Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG Lutz Meschke, the two discovered they could learn a lot from each other over the last year. He added, “We believe in what Mate Rimac and his company have to offer, which is why we have now increased our stake and intend to intensify our collaboration in the field of battery technology.”

Rimac sees the Porsche stake as an important milestone for the company. Rimac CEO and Managing Director Mate Rimac says this is just the start of the partnership between the two companies, and Rimac has “many collaborative ideas” about future products and technologies.

When Porsche announced its stake in Rimac last year, Rimac employed around 400 people. Now Rimac employs about 550. The company is growing after getting started in a garage in 2009. Last year also saw Rimac announce the C_Two, an electric supercar that hits 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 1.95 seconds with a 0-186 mph (0-300 kph) time of 11.8 seconds.

Porsche is taking the first step in the EV world with the Taycan. If electrification is essential for the automaker, then having a stake in Rimac is smart. The partnership also opens Rimac to collaborations with Audi and Lamborghini, two brands that, like Porsche, fall under the VW Group banner.