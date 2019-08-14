Just 100 of these LCs are coming to the U.S.

Green is the new yellow, as the Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series trades last year's flashy yellow hue for a coat of Nori Green Pearl paint for the 2020 model year. It’s a stunning color that’s complemented by a set of two-tone 21-inch wheels and tires.

Lexus also graces the interior of the special coupe in an attractive black-and-tan color scheme. Black leather with brown stitching covers the steering wheel, doors, center console, and dashboard, while tan aniline leather graces the 10-way power seats. Additionally, faux suede in a darker shade of tan covers parts of the door panels. In case the limited-edition color combination fails to remind you that Lexus plans to limit the 2020 LC 500 Inspiration Series to 100 units in the United States, then hopefully the model-specific sill plate does. The shape of the laser-cut plate is said to draw inspiration from the car's brake lights.

While the Inspiration Series gives the LC 500 a particularly special exterior and interior look relative to the standard model, its mechanical bits are no different from the run-of-the-mill LC 500. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though, as the big coupe's 471-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission are a fine combination that help it make its way to 60 miles per hour in a manufacturer-claimed 4.4 seconds.

Look for the 2020 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series to go on sale in the fall, and expect it to cost a good deal more than the standard LC 500, which starts at $92,950.

