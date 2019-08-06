If you're thinking about getting a new Ford F-150, the Blue Oval is making the decision a little easier by offering new incentives on the strong-selling pickup truck, according to Ford Authority.

The biggest discount is available to folks who are shopping for the XLT trim with the optional 302A package that generally adds $4,345 to the vehicle's bottom line. The equipment includes amenities like 10-way power seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote engine start, and chrome exterior trim. Depending on where they live, customers could get one of these with $5,750 cashback and $750 Ford Credit bonus cash for as much as $6,500 off the price. The offer runs through September 3rd, 2019, according to Ford Authority.

Gallery: 2019 Ford F-150 Limited

7 Photos

There is also an incentive for the XLT without the 302A package. Buyers can get up to $4,750 off the pickup by combining $3,250 F-Series retail customer cash, $750 retail bonus customer cash, and $750 bonus customer cash.

Higher up in the model range, Lariat, Platinum, Limited grades are available with up to $2,750 off, and King Ranch buyers can knock as much as $2,000 off their pickup.

Even the base XL trim is available with $3,500 off.

Ford now releases its financial results quarterly and continues to lump F-150 sales with the Super Duty variants. According to the Blue Oval, the company moved 233,787 units of the F-Series range in Q2 2019, which was down 1.3 percent from the same period last year. Deliveries through July total 448,398 examples, which was down 0.6 percent year-over-year.

With the tiny dip in sales, don't look for the F-Series to give up its crown as America's bestselling vehicle. These incentives might even help spur buyers into purchasing enough to push the Q3 sales into a better figure than in 2018.