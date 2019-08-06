Outside Van highlights its expertise with a new proof-of-concept for a highly modern, space-efficient motorhome. The company calls the project the Next Gen, and while some of its equipment isn't available to the public, the vehicle shows how these features could improve living the van life.

Gallery: Outside Van Next Van Motorhome

20 Photos

From the outside, the Next Gen uses a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with a dual-wheel rear axle and four-wheel drive as a starting point. There's a custom storage basket on the roof that clears the air conditioning system and solar cells. A bike carrier can attach to the front, and Outside Van adds a 110-volt plug under the hood so that it can recharge an electric bicycle while on the road.

The Next Gen's interior is where things really get special. Outside Van wanted to keep the RV lightweight and efficient, so the cabin keeps things minimalistic without skimping on the amenities. Instead of a big, comfy bed, there are a pair of bunk beds that fold down from the wall. A long bench provides seating space. The kitchenette includes a sink, induction cooktop, Vitamix blender, refrigerator, and freezer. There's a shower, too. The simple layout keeps the floorplan roomy.

For occupant comfort, there's the roof-mounted air conditioner and a diesel heater. A pair of 360 amp-hour batteries can keep the electronics going even when the van is off, and the engine can recharge them. The solar cells help, too.

The person driving the Next Gen should be comfy thanks to the reupholstered seats with Katzkin leather and stain-resistant fabric. The back wall has a Chilewich accent panel. The color scheme's mix of reds, oranges, and browns gives the interior a Southwestern aesthetic.