Camper vans seem to be more popular than ever. They are a pleasant middle ground between a dedicated RV and a travel trailer, giving people an affordable way to have fun and experience the world. They are also perfect for those who like off-road fun, like this functional Mercedes-Benz Sprinter camper van conversion.

The rugged, black exterior gives the build a Mad Max vibe. It has four-wheel drive, greatly enhancing its off-road capability. Suspension upgrades and large, oversized 34-inch tires help, too. At the back, the spare tire hangs off one door with recovery boards while a storage box for tools and other recovery items clips to the other.

There isn’t much space inside the van’s 144-inch wheelbase. However, it’s packed with the necessities thanks to its clever design. One side fits the counter, which features a single-burner cooktop next to a stainless steel sink. The owner mainly cooks outside.

Cubbies above the counter house the outlets, storage space, and electrical controls, and there’s a small fridge near the sliding side door. Underneath the rearmost portion of the counter sits the van’s five-gallon water heater, which is close to the 30-gallon water tank.

The van’s driver’s side features the living room, which is just a couch that can convert into a bed, but it’s not the main sleeping area. There’s more storage underneath. Next to the living room are more cabinets, the microwave, and the space for the cassette toilet. Additional storage cabinets, a small closet, and a pantry are opposite the kitchen.

The Mercedes features a pop-top tent that adds additional sleeping space and increases the interior headroom by about six inches, making it much more livable. The tent is insulated and features lights, a fan, a skylight, a spot for a movie projector, and a roll-down screen to watch them on.

The camper is small but efficient, packing a lot of features into a rugged-looking off-road Sprinter van. It looks perfect for overlanding even if it lacks some niceties like an indoor shower, but living in such a constrained footprint comes with compromises more and more people seem to be willing to make.