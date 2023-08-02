Most motorhomes we see simply serve as a place to live on the road with a sleeping space, kitchenette, and maybe a bathroom. Outside Van does something different with its Slim Chance concept specifically for kiteboarders and foilers looking for a rig to haul gear for an adventure.

This build uses a 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 144 Chassis with all-wheel drive as a starting point. Outside Van worked with professional kiteboarder Ewan Jaspan and the team at the outdoor gear company Naish USA to outfit the vehicle specifically for outdoor sports. The Slim Chance name actually comes from a kiteboarding trick.

Gallery: Outside Van Slim Chance Concept Van

7 Photos

The van features the RIP Kit suspension upgrade from the company Agile Off-Road. It lifts the ride height and allows for carrying the extra weight from this conversion's added equipment.

The vehicle's exterior has loads of illumination. There's a 50-inch light bar on the roof, SAE fog lights on the front brush bar, side lamps, and a pair of rear-facing lights on the roof rack.

A 960 amp-hour lithium battery provides electricity when off the grid. A secondary alternator and 140-watt solar panel on the roof keep the pack charged.

Outdoor sports gear takes up lots of space, so the Slim Chance's interior has highly adaptable storage solutions. L-track and modular lightweight load-carrying equipment (MOLLE) panels provide spaces to hang things on the walls. A floor-mounted gear glider offers an easier way to slide large items out of the vehicle, and it has a drain for helping wet items dry. A Yakima Skybox 12 container is on the roof rack for swallowing more stuff.

A Milwaukee tool kit mounts to the side of one of the counters. It includes a power drill and multiple backup batteries. An air compressor is another potentially helpful item for pumping up gear.

The gear-holding wall folds down to reveal a murphy bed with memory foam cushions. When enjoying an evening after a day of kiteboarding, the cabin's entertainment options include a JL-Audio stereo and Starlink satellite internet.

The kitchenette features two bamboo islands with a folding panel between them to expand the space. The features include a 24-gallon fresh water tank, microwave, refrigerator, and induction cooktop. Drawers provide space for storing pots, pans, and silverware.

An outdoor shower allows adventurers to get clean in nature. The platform attaches to the tow hitch. It has teak wood inserts and an opaque curtain.

While Slim Chance is a complete build, Outside Van considers it a concept and doesn't intend to sell a motorhome like this.