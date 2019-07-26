There’s a fresh new ad for a camper van in Craigslist and we are so tempted – this could be everything we’ll ever need from a camper, packed in a compact Toyota Town Ace body. The vehicle is located in Denver and is currently listed for $23,500 with the seller not being interested in “lowballers or tire kickers.”

Built in 1991, this Town Ace got a factory camper conversion in Japan and was imported into the United States in 2017 by Vanlife Northwest in Portland. Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine with “more power and higher top speeds compared to most of the other versions you see imported.” Most importantly, the fuel consumption is pretty good, according to the seller – 20 to 22 miles per gallon on average.

Gallery: 1991 Toyota Townace 4x4 camper

More about the powertrain. The diesel motor is mated to a five-speed manual column-shift gearbox and a 4x4 system with manual locking hubs and hi-low range. Riding on General Grabber AT2 tires, the current owner says the camper is pretty capable off the road and “can get you to areas most campers and RVs cannot dream of reaching.”

The living space can comfortably accommodate up to four adults and, honestly, it looks pretty cozy. Everything is in good shape, judging by the photos, and you won’t miss an AC and clean water onboard. Well, not exactly, but more on that in a bit. The driving cabin is also in good condition.

The seller explains oil and oil filter have always been changed every 3,000 to 4,000 miles. The only bad points, according to the ad, are that the air conditioner, sink water pump, and camper fridge don’t work. Also, there are a few small spots of surface rust, but all these negatives should be relatively easy to fix.

So, is it worth the money? In our humble opinion, if you show up with something in the region of $20,000, the seller will be happy to sell the camper. And that’s a fair price.