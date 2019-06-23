The 911 Speedster at the New York Auto Show should serve as a sneak peek.
Nostalgia, as they say, is a perfect marketing strategy. Things that remind you of the good ol' days make for a good commodity, even in cars. Especially in cars.
Porsche knows this and as a brand that takes pride in its iconic model that roots back to as far back as the 1950s, it's a match made in heaven. Enter the Porsche Heritage Design Strategy – a collaborative effort between Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and “Style Porsche” design department. The aim? To reinterpret 911 models with iconographic elements in modern versions of its cars.
We've had a sneak peek of the Heritage Design Package through the 911 Speedster that was showcased at the New York Auto Show. It's a preview of the lifestyle vehicles that Porsche wants to create, and just by looking at the images from the auto show, we can't say we're not elated.
Next year, however, Porsche will be adding special models with the Heritage Design Package. Certain elements from previous decades will be available for the 911 as part of the package.
"To us, it is vital to transport the brand’s values into the future. Heritage Design models represent an intentional addition to contemporary hybrid and electric vehicles as part of which technical innovations are in the focus," says Boris Apenbrink, Director Exclusive Manufaktur Vehicles at Porsche AG.
So, what's special about the Porsche Heritage Design Package? Apart from the special paintwork, these cars contain exquisite textile to highlight the interior. Elements such as corduroy, the Pepita pattern, the Pasha pattern, or tartans are redesigned to match certain models. "Old color and equipment cards, museum vehicles, design elements from the corresponding era – we took all this as our inspiration to reinterpret the design language of the past," said Ivo van Hulten, Director Interior Design Style Porsche.
To match the flashback Friday interiors of the new Porsche with Heritage Design Package, Porsche Design is also developing matching watches exclusively for the owners.
Source: Porsche
Re-interpreting classic design elements
Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur is working on an extraordinary concept together with the “Style Porsche” design department. As part of the Heritage Design Strategy, the partners are re-interpreting exclusive 911 models with iconographic elements stemming from Porsche vehicles dating back to the 1950s through to the 1980s.
Equipped with cutting-edge sports car technology, these special models introduce the “Lifestyle” dimension, representing particularly emotive concepts with references to history within Porsche’s product strategy.
The 911 Speedster with Heritage Design Package that Porsche showcased in mid-April at the New York Auto Show gives an initial outlook on the design of these “Lifestyle” vehicles. Additional special models will follow as of next year – at certain intervals and in limited numbers. Selected elements from the corresponding decades will also be available for 911 models as part of “Heritage Design Packages”.
“To us it is vital to transport the brand’s values into the future. Heritage Design models represent an intentional addition to contemporary hybrid and electric vehicles as part of which technical innovations are in the focus”, says Boris Apenbrink, Director Exclusive Manufaktur Vehicles at Porsche AG. “Porsche set benchmarks in terms of design and styling from the outset – vehicles from different eras are style icons nowadays. We bring back these iconic looks and thus prove that Porsche will stay true to its roots, even in the age of electrification”, Ivo van Hulten adds as the Director Interior Design Style Porsche.
Heritage Design models put special colours and materials in the spotlight. In addition to special paintwork and liveries, they characterise the special models’ iconic appearances. “Old colour and equipment cards, museum vehicles, design elements from the corresponding era – we took all this as our inspiration to reinterpret the design language of the past”, van Hulten explains. The interior textiles played a particularly vital role in this process. Stylistically dominant elements, such as corduroy, the Pepita pattern, the Pasha pattern or tartans are redesigned, comprehensively tested and produced with cutting-edge material characteristics for the special models.
“Individual memories that are brought back to life by certain colour schemes, a feel or patterns – this is a trend we are also witnessing in fashion or interior design and it forms the fundamental idea of our approach”, van Hulten adds. An example of the opposites between tradition and innovation will be positioned centrally on the bonnet: the first special model that will be presented next year will bear the traditional Porsche logo dating back to the 1960s.
Porsche Design is also developing matching timepieces exclusively for the owners of Heritage Design vehicles. True to the spirit of Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, the designer of the 911 and founder of Porsche Design, iconographic designs are being brought back to modern times. “The different ways of processing titanium and the corresponding, individual, Porsche Design-like chronograph function are characteristic for this series. In conjunction with specially interpreted patterns, such as Pepita or tartan, this results in a unique timepiece collection that pays tribute to the brand’s history”, says Gerhard J. Novak as the General Manager at Porsche Design Timepieces.