After enabling the Porsche 911 GT2 RS to regain the title for the fastest street car at the Nürburgring, the talented folks over at Manthey-Racing then decided to work on the new 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport. Already a hardcore track machine, the single-seater available in Trackday guise for amateur drivers and in Competition flavor for professional racing has now gone through a series of upgrades with a focusing on shaving off excess weight.

Speaking with YouTuber Misha Charoudin, a representative of Manthey-Racing goes through the many tweaks the GT4 Clubsport has received. Developed mainly to compete in the SRO series in the GT4 class, the hardcore Cayman has gained multiple carbon fiber body panels: front and rear bumpers, hood, doors, hood, trunk lid, and the rear spoiler.

The diet goes well beyond the carbon fiber body panels taking into account the front and rear windows of the modified Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport are now made from polycarbonate. To meet the SRO requirements, there are new BBS wheels along with a safety mesh on the side air intakes to avoid any potential damages to the vents that might occur while racing. Interestingly, the headlights are also modified to save money in the event of a crash as the team will only have to replace the glass rather than the entire cluster.

Manthey-Racing has also made an assortment of changes inside the cabin with an emphasis on safety. There’s more foam inside the door cards to absorb the energy from an impact, along with safety nets to the left and right of the driver, plus a sensor necessary for organizers from the SRO to log everything that’s going on with the car while it’s racing.

MR is selling these upgrades either as individual items or the complete package for nearly €28,000 (about $31,600 at current exchange rates) before taxes. You can actually head to Porsche and ask them about these goodies and they’ll put you in touch with a representative from Manthey-Racing. Aside from selling these parts, MR is also providing support to customers by explaining how to properly use the newly added items.

Attached below is another video shot by Misha Charoudin with the regular Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport.

