It has just over half the horsepower of the CTS-V it replaced.
Cadillac laid out a one-two punch for fans of performance sedans today in Detroit, unveiling the completely new CT4-V compact sedan and this, the rumored CT5-V. While the CT5’s V-infused predecessor was a tremendously insane barnstormer with its 640-horsepower supercharged V8, Cadillac has seen fit to keep the reins on its new midsize offering a bit tighter. And by that, unfortunately, we mean a lot tighter.
Specifically, the new CT5-V leads the lineup not with a Blackwing V8, but a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 developing an estimated 355 horsepower (265 kilowatts) and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque. Performance figures aren’t provided, but suffice it to say it won’t obliterate tires the way the old CTS-V could. Power goes to either the rear wheels or all four through a 10-speed automatic.
Underneath it all, the CT5-V utilizes a V-Series performance chassis with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0. Performance Traction Management and Vehicle Control Mode with a customizable V-Mode allows drivers to create a custom handling experience, while Brembo front brakes with 13.6-inch rotors help corral the V’s massive power. Should you feel like letting the car do the driving, Cadillac will offer Super Cruise as an option. V-specific bodywork with prominent badging and a monochromatic exterior wrap up the package.
"The new V-Series sedan lineup defines modern sophistication by combining luxury appointments with thoughtful technology and athletic refinement for the discerning enthusiast," said Cadillac Executive Chief Engineer Brandon Vivian. "We are inviting even more customers into the V-Series family by adding a new level of elevated performance between our Sport models and the ultimate, high-performance track capability that the V-Series has grown to represent."
The new CT5-V will go on sale early next year as a 2020 model.
Source: Cadillac
Cadillac Reveals First-Ever CT4-V and CT5-V
Expanded lineup adds more choices for spirited performance. Highlights include available Super Cruise, AWD, Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, eLSD and new V-Mode
Driven by Cadillac’s latest turbocharging technology and building on more than 15 years of performance credentials, the first-ever 2020 CT4-V and CT5-V were unveiled today, expanding choices for the brand’s V-Series performance sub-brand.
Following the 2019 CT6-V, they grow the V-Series family with even more levels of performance, while preserving the lineage established by the original V-Series lineup introduced in 2004.
The first-ever CT4 and recently introduced CT5 represent Cadillac’s realigned sedan portfolio, characterized by new proportions, innovative technologies and more appearance and performance choices. Each is built on Cadillac’s award-winning rear-wheel-drive Alpha architecture, with the V-Series models developed to deliver the ultimate blend of performance, presence and road-going refinement.
Both share the latest standard V-Series performance technologies, including Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, which is tuned specifically for V models to enhance comfort without sacrificing performance-oriented responsiveness, and drive modes that include new V-Mode personalization. Each model is available in RWD or AWD and features a 10-speed automatic transmission, Brembo front brakes with eBoost electronic assist and a limited-slip rear differential on CT4-V and electronic limited-slip differential on CT5-V.
Cadillac’s exclusive Super Cruise1, the first true hands-free driver assistance feature for the freeway, is available on more than 130,000 miles of limited-access freeways in the U.S. and Canada. It will be available on both new V-Series models.
“The new lineup expands the V-Series ethos, drawing more customers into the Cadillac Performance family, and the newest Vs are focused on elevated athleticism and luxurious refinement for customers wanting a dynamic daily drive,” said Mark Reuss, GM president. “And this is only the beginning of the V family. Cadillac’s passion for performance shines on a racetrack. Stay tuned.”
Vehicle highlights
CT5-V — The first-ever CT5-V builds on the precision-focused details of the all-new luxury sedan introduced earlier this year to offer elevated road performance and an engaging driving experience.
- Powered by Cadillac’s high-output 3.0L Twin Turbo V-6 engine, which uses low-inertia turbochargers to enhance power production across the rpm band. It is rated at a Cadillac-estimated 355 horsepower (265 kW), pending SAE certification.
- 10-speed automatic transmission.
- Electronic limited-slip rear differential.
- Standard RWD and available AWD.
- V-Series performance chassis with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0.
- Performance Traction Management.
- Vehicle Control Mode with customizable V-Mode.
- Brembo front braking system.
- 19-inch wheels and summer-only performance tires2 (all-season tires available with AWD).
- Dark exterior accents and V-Series mesh grilles; unique rear diffuser and quad exhaust tips.
- Super Cruise1 available.
- Unique performance persona instrument cluster and V-Mode steering wheel control.
CT4-V — Developed for a new generation of sedan customers, the first-ever CT4 blends nimble handling and Cadillac’s signature technology. The CT4-V takes these traits further, infusing the brand’s racing DNA for a dynamic, responsive and exhilarating driving experience.
- Powered by Cadillac’s high-output 2.7L Turbo engine featuring a unique three-step sliding camshaft that helps optimize performance at all speeds. It is rated at a Cadillac-estimated 320 horsepower (239 kW), pending SAE certification.
- 10-speed automatic.
- Limited-slip rear differential.
- V-Series performance chassis with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 (on RWD) or ZF MVS passive dampers (on AWD).
- Vehicle Control Mode with customizable V-Mode.
- Brembo front braking system.
- 18-inch wheels and summer-only performance tires2 (all-season tires available with AWD).
- Near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution for an exceptional feeling of balance and control.
- Dark exterior accents and V-Series mesh grilles; quad exhaust tips, unique rear spoiler design that helps reduce rear lift while increasing grip for the rear tires.
- Super Cruise1 available.
- Unique performance persona instrument cluster and V-Mode steering wheel control.