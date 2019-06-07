This week on the Motor1.com U.S. Podcast, the editors discuss Cadillac's new performance sedans: the CT4-V and CT5-V. In it, they question whether these two sedans will be as compelling as the vehicles they replace, or if Cadillac needs to unleash more-potent "Blackwing" variants.

Editor-in-Chief John Neff, Managing Editor Brandon Turkus, and writer Christopher Smith also discuss the long-anticipated Ford V. Ferrari film, which released its first trailer this week. The trio also goes over long-time Jaguar design boss Ian Callum’s departure from the brand, and where he might go next.

Finally, the editors talk about the vehicles they’re driving this week, including the Jeep Gladiator, Mazda3, and a pair of BMWs: the M4 CS and M2 Competition.

Here's What We're Talking About:

