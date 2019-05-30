Cadillac isn’t closing the door on sedans just yet. The new CT4 is Caddy’s replacement for the short-lived but much-loved ATS compact sedan, though its reveal to the world is a bit out-of-the-ordinary. Typically, we’re shown a new model in its more plebian range of trims with a performance model – if there’s a performance model – arriving sometime later. For the CT4, Cadillac decided to jump right to the dessert with the amped-up CT4-V. The standard CT4 will debut in a few weeks.

Motor1.com is at the reveal event for this new sedan, which is happening right now. Official information is still forthcoming, so stay tuned as we’ll be updating this article with new tidbits on this sports sedan as soon as it’s available.

