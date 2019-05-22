Hot on the heels of yesterday’s alleged leaked dealer bulletin, the BMW M2 CS is back in the news courtesy of fresh spy shots taken at the Nürburgring. These are actually the best images to date with the amped-up coupe as the hotter derivative was wearing more of the production bits. It’s the same prototype seen earlier this month, but now we have a far better gallery showing the test vehicle from just about all angles.

From the bulging hood up front to the prominent trunk lid spoiler at the back, you can tell right away this is something more exciting than the M2 Competition. A closer look reveals some other juicy details, such as the prominent front splitter hiding beneath the camouflage, while the rear diffuser masked by the quad exhausts appears to have a more aggressive design.

The heavy disguise gets in the way of seeing some of the other production bits, with the aforementioned dealer bulleting revealing the M2 CS will get a heavy dose of carbon fiber. Not only will the hood and rear spoiler get the lightweight treatment, but also the roof, side mirror caps, and even the diffuser at the back. Expect more carbon fiber inside where the center console and door handles will get the same finish.

The dealer bulletin revealed BMW has plans to use the front seats from the bigger M4 CS and apply a generous amount of Alcantara throughout the cabin. Fancy door sills with the “M2 CS” lettering are in the offing, and so is red contrast stitching on the seats and steering wheel to spice things up.

In terms of hardware, the M2 CS will get adaptive suspension and ride on 19-inch alloy wheels finished in either high-gloss Jet Black or Matte Gold backed by M Sport brakes or optional carbon ceramic ones. To please both worlds, a six-speed manual will be available alongside an optional dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, with both linked to a twin-turbo straight-six 3.0-liter developing 444 horsepower and 550 Newton-meters (406 pound-feet) of torque.

Bear in mind you won’t be seeing many of these on the road as the M2 CS will be limited to only 2,200 units for the entire world. Production is scheduled to commence in March 2020 and end in December the same year.

The CS might not be the end of the M2 as BMW has been toying around with the idea of bringing back the fabled “CSL” badge, and it would make sense for a flagship 2 Series to get the Coupe Sport Leichtbau flavor.

Photos: CarPix