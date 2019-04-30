The current Aston Martin Vantage has all kinds of things going for it. New for 2018, the GT car pretty much dropped all jaws with its stunning looks and 503-horsepower (375-kilowatt) AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, converting dead dinosaurs into prolific acceleration through an eight-speed automatic. Though impressive, the self-shifting ZF gearbox could be the Aston’s only real downer in the eye of performance purists. But now that’s remedied with this, the new manually-shifted Vantage AMR.

Yes, the manual transmission lives on, taking the form of a seven-speed gearbox with a dog-leg first gear. That leaves gears two through seven – the cogs which Aston Martin says will be used most – lined up in a neat double H-pattern arrangement. The AMR further enhances the hands-on gearbox with a driver-selectable AMSHIFT system that will blip the throttle on downshifts like a heel-toe master. On the flip side, the system will also allow full-throttle, no-lift upshifts for maximum acceleration. A new limited-slip differential further helps the Vantage AMR make better use of its power.

11 Photos

Speaking of which, horsepower from the 4.0-liter V8 is unchanged but the engine is tuned to create 461 pound-feet (625 Newton meters) of torque across a wide power band from 2000 to 5000 RPM. There is also less weight for those ponies to handle – Aston Martin says ditching the automatic and adding standard-issue carbon ceramic brakes shaved a hefty 209 pounds (95 kilograms) from the AMR. A new adaptive damping system with Sport, Sport +, and Track modes helps the AMR deal with corners as well.

Curiously, it’s interesting to note that Aston’s published 0-60 time of 3.9 seconds is nearly a half-second slower than the standard Vantage, despite the weight loss. Chalk that up to the extra time needed to work three pedals and a gear lever, but we bet the smiles are bigger behind the wheel of the AMR despite the slight acceleration disadvantage. Top speed for the AMR is equal to the standard Vantage at 195 mph.

Here’s the bad news. Aston Martin will only build 200 Vantage AMR models worldwide. Most will be available in Sabiro Blue, Pnyx Black, China Grey, or White Stone, but the final 59 will wear a special Stirling Green finish with Lime accents. These cars will be known as the Vantage 59 and pay homage to Aston Martin’s 1959 victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

We can’t end this on a sour note, so here’s a bit of very good news. Once all 200 Vantage AMR models are sold, the seven-speed manual transmission will be offered as an option for the standard model starting next year.

The Aston Martin Vantage AMR is on sale now with prices in the U.S. starting at $184,995. Those seeking the Vantage 59 will obviously need to act fast and also pony up $209,995. Deliveries are expected to begin late this year.

Source: Aston Martin