When it showed us the new generation Sonata early this month, Hyundai promised it will add a turbocharged version to the lineup very soon. This is now happening at the 2019 Seoul Motor Show where the South Korean automaker is revealing the Sonata 1.6 Turbo.

Under the hood of the sporty sedan is a 1.6-liter turbo gasoline unit with four cylinders and a peak power of 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts). As standard, it will be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, while optionally available will be an eight-speed automatic that will further optimize the Sonata’s “smooth and efficient throttle response.”

7 Photos

The Sonata Turbo will feature several design elements that will distinguish it from the regular version of the sedan’s eighth generation. There’s a distinctive new mesh grille which Hyundai calls Parametric Jewel, as well as air ducts beneath the headlights which channel air to reduce drag. At the back, you’ll notice a twin exhaust layout, unique bumper, and a small fixed spoiler.

At this point, Hyundai is not ready to release performance numbers for the Sonata 1.6 Turbo model, but we expect to hear more about the car at the upcoming New York Auto Show in April.

Photos from the Seoul Motor Show released by the manufacturer also show the hybrid version of the new Sonata (gallery below). Unfortunately, no technical details are available at the moment and we don’t have information as to what powers the car. The only thing Hyundai explains is that “equipped with the solar roof, the Sonata Hybrid generates power to travel 1,300 kilometers a year,” or about 808 miles.

3 Photos

From what we see though, the Sonata Hybrid also features a different design than the regular model as far as the front end is concerned. The radiator grille is considerably smaller and has horizontal chrome bars, and the bumper has fewer air openings and a smaller air intake beneath the grille.

Source: Hyundai