The current-generation Hyundai Sonata was met with mixed feelings when it debuted in 2019. Generally speaking, the large shark-nosed front end was a polarizing design that folks either loved or hated. Styling is subjective, but considering the substantial makeover given to the Sonata for 2024, we assume Hyundai focused on the negative criticism. And if initial reactions are a measure of success, the new sedan is a home run.

In case you missed the 2024 Sonata debut, it happened early on March 27. We've seen it in official Hyundai photos, but automakers always take great care to photograph vehicles in the best possible manner. So when a video of the refreshed model appeared on the Shorts Car YouTube channel, we were keen to see the update outside of a professional photo shoot. And from our perspective, it still looks very sharp indeed.

We mean that figuratively and literally, because the refresh does away with the droopy face that came before. Now, we have a very symmetrical front clip with a straight horizontal light bar not unlike the one on the new Hyundai Kona. Headlights are positioned at the corners of the fascia beneath the thin light bar, flanking a grille that's still large but neatly squared off. This is evident in Hyundai's press photos, but the video gives us a clear, detailed look at the proportions. Regardless of the angle, everything balances out nicely.

Attention is certainly given to the Sonata's new face, but there's more symmetry at the back and the video takes us there as well. New taillights feature squared lighting elements connected with a single led strip, resting above an updated rear fascia with bold cutouts for the lower reflectors. The video shows this area in detail, and if we're honest, it looks a bit janky on some of the edges. Of course, we're dealing with a preproduction model so some issues are to be expected.

Sadly, the video doesn't take us inside where another significant update took place. A new curved digital display replaces the separate screens in the old model. It's a clean look, but not one devoid of tactile controls. Hyundai has pledged to keep buttons and knobs available in its cars, and that promise is kept here.

As far as mid-cycle refreshes go, this is about as big as we've seen in a long time. We can't wait to sample the latest Sonata for ourselves, and we will share that experience in a first-drive review once we're behind the wheel.