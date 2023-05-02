Hyundai is inching closer to introducing the heavily refreshed Sonata in the US. In fact, a Sonata N Line was spotted while on the move on American roads, without camouflage and bearing a Michigan manufacturer plate. KindelAuto posted the spy video on YouTube, showing the facelifted model in full view, albeit, void of any badges to hide its identity.

Despite the lack of badges, the Hyundai Sonata N Line is easily identifiable with its more aggressive styling, quad-tailpipes, spoiler, and unique set of wheels. We've also seen the hotter model in the metal at the Seoul Mobility Show, wearing the same shade of red.

The 2024 Hyundai Sonata received a facelift for its eighth-generation model in March, with significant changes made to the exterior and interior. The most notable change is the addition of a wide LED light bar at the front, similar to the design of the Kona crossover and the larger Grandeur sedan.

Inside, the 2024 Sonata is the first Hyundai model to feature a fancy curved display with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen enclosed in a piece of curved glass. Other changes include a continuous air vent design, a new steering wheel with the four dots (H in Morse code), and the gear selector moved to the steering column for a cleaner center console look.

Hyundai has not yet released exact technical specifications. Power will be provided by a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter, a turbocharged 2.5-liter (for the N Line), and a 2.0-liter hybrid. According to Hyundai, lower noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels have been achieved through body reinforcements and a different material for the steering wheel.

The refreshed Sonata is equipped with advanced features such as a 12-inch head-up display, over-the-air updates for software, and a Bose 12-speaker sound system. It also boasts a smart key that allows the car to be parked remotely using a smartphone and can exit a parking spot by remotely reversing and forwarding.

The 2024 Sonata is set to become available globally later this year, with the US evidently coming close as signaled by this recent sighting.