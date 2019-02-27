Hide press release Show press release

REVEALED: GINETTA’S ALL-NEW SUPERCAR

All-new supercar to be unveiled at Geneva International Motorshow

Designed from a blank sheet of paper and manufactured in-house from Ginetta’s Leeds HQ to create an utterly capable supercar

Mid-mid engine location allows exceptional weight distribution and near LMP3 levels of aerodynamics far in excess of traditional road cars

Bespoke powertrain designed and manufactured in-house alongside racing division

Headline stats: Dry weight: 1150 kilograms Construction: carbon fibre monocoque with carbon fibre body Engine: 600bhp+ / 700nm dry sumped NA V8 Gearbox: six-speed sequential paddle-shift with carbon propshaft Brakes: carbon ceramic Weight distribution: 49% front / 51% rear Downforce: 376kg at 100mph

Limited to 20 units in the first production year of 2020, with 60% already sold

Model name, pricing and further ownership experience details to be announced at Geneva

Garforth, 27th February 2019 – Ahead of an official unveiling at the Geneva International Motorshow, Ginetta has today revealed details, imagery and video of its new creation.

Combining the precision engineering expertise gained from manufacturing race cars for a range of global race series with the company’s heritage in high-power, low-weight road cars, the new supercar is a driver-orientated yet usable package. Taking the unique Ginetta character and bloodline that goes back to road cars such as the giant-killer G10 of the 1960s and infusing technology from Ginetta’s 2019 LMP1 car, the new supercar represents a truly individual supercar offering.

Chairman Lawrence Tomlinson commented: “Racing at the highest level has taught us that to win you have to have your overall car concept and every detail exactly right, and we’ve brought that same philosophy to our first supercar. Starting with a blank sheet of paper allowed us to create a true mid-mid engine design with an all carbon monocoque, LMP-derived aerodynamics and an in-house designed powertrain resulting in a driver-orientated package for the road.”

This optimised design with mid-mid layout required a bespoke drivetrain which was developed entirely in-house specifically for the supercar. Given the low volume of production, Ginetta weren’t compromised by having to utilise an existing chassis or drivetrain, allowing the engineers to optimise every aspect of the car. Key to the car’s performance was not just the engine position but the design of the unit itself.

The engine is an ultra compact and lightweight unit mounted much further back than conventional supercars in a central mid-mid position. This layout allowed the engineers to achieve optimal aerodynamics, a weight distribution of 49% front and 51% rear, utilise a race-derived suspension set-up tweaked for excellent on-road feel and even create a large boot.

A dry-sumped 6-litre 90-degree V8, constructed from a single aluminium billet block with forged inners, the unit is manufactured in-house by Ginetta’s engineers and even features Ginetta’s own design of throttle bodies. Power is over 600bhp, with torque figures of 700Nm, resulting in a Power to Weight ratio of 545bhp per tonne. Being naturally aspirated engine response is immediate and balancing the car on the throttle requires no electronic aids.

The supercar utilises a full carbon fibre monocoque chassis clothed in carbon fibre body panels. The design language echoes that of Ginetta LMP1 cars and this influence not only creates a distinctive aesthetic but truly exceptional aerodynamic performance above traditional supercars.

A rear wing with the same aerofoil shape as the latest Ginetta LMP1 racer, underbody diffuser, efficient body ducting and slash-cut side-exit exhausts work together to create incredibly smooth airflow, with downforce at 100mph totalling 376kg – just 5% less than Ginetta’s LMP3 car. As with all top-level race cars, this has all been achieved without the use of active aerodynamics.

An adjustable pushrod activated double wishbone suspension system, as used in Ginetta’s LMP1 car, is utilised all-round offering exceptional road feel. This driver connection is heightened through the hydraulic power assisted steering, with an LMP1-inspired carbon fibre steering wheel with billet aluminium shift paddles, and a fully adjustable floor-mounted pedal box.

Ginetta have partnered with another industry leading British manufacturer to create a bespoke gearbox for the new car – a six-speed sequential paddle-shift unit with carbon propshaft. This unit not only delivers lightning fast changes but provides a soundtrack akin to the supercar’s racing siblings.

Wheels are Ginetta designed and manufactured units, 19 inches in the front and 20 inches in the rear. These are made specifically for the new supercar and use Ginetta’s own centre locks as used on race tracks around the world. Behind these sit carbon ceramic brakes.

Driver and passenger sit in lightweight ergonomic seats moulded into the car’s carbon tub. Alcantara, carbon fibre and billet aluminium punctuate the interior, which is filled with practical technology to further bolster to the car’s usability. With ABS, traction control, reverse camera, automatic headlights, park sensors, air conditioning, heated screens front and rear, wireless phone charging and more, the new supercar offers real world practicality with a no-compromise driving experience. What’s more, the cavernous boot has a best-in-class, 675 litre capacity ideal for grand touring.

Dry weight is just 1150 kilograms even with a roll-over structure designed to current FIA specifications forming a robust safety cell and giving the chassis an impressive torsional rigidity, resulting in superb on-road driving characteristics.

Each owner will be taken through a bespoke specification programme with myriad configuration options available. Ginetta will also take customers through a tailored seat fitting to ensure each car fits the driver perfectly, support the cars with extensive factory warranty and offer an immersive ownership experience – further details of which will be announced at Geneva.

Tomlinson commented: “When setting out on this project, it was important to me that being an owner of this car felt as individual and special as the car itself. We’ve always been a straightforward, personal and inherently British company and with this car we’re offering the chance to own a limited production, truly bespoke supercar built alongside machines from the top level of prototype racing.”

“Our customers will get the opportunity to take to the race track in race cars built alongside their car and shake the hands of the engineers that built them. Our customers become part of the family and we believe that really sets Ginetta and the car apart in the supercar world.”

“I have felt for a long time there was a gap in the market at around the £400k price point for a genuinely low production number supercar, with proper craftsmanship and true race derived know-how and technology. Production will be limited to just 20 units in the first production year of 2020, with 60% of this allocation already sold before the car has been revealed.”