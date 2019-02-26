Peugeot is "ideally suited for the North American market," PSA believes.
We first head about PSA’s plans to return to the U.S. market in 2016 and after years of rumors and speculation, it’s now officially official. While presenting the 2018 financial results of the French company and detailing the next steps of its Push to Pass strategic plan, Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing board, confirmed the Peugeot brand is set to enter the North American market.
"Our decision to bring Peugeot back into North America is the culmination of several years of study and research aimed at which of Groupe PSA's brands would best serve the customer needs of this market," Larry Dominique, President and CEO of Groupe PSA North America, commented. "We are taking a pragmatic approach to entering the North American market and are confident that, from the larger 'mobility services' revolution currently taking place, to the more fundamental models of retail, service, financing and logistics – we'll continue to build our plan on careful, scalable solutions."
While the plan is ambitious and includes several stages, the automaker said it doesn't want to rush to process and there's a time frame to have Peugeot vehicles on sale in the U.S. by 2026. In the years before that, the company will run car-sharing and other mobility services which should help it understand U.S. customers and their tastes. PSA believes Peugeot is “ideally suited for the North American market” and its American launch will mark the fifth continent where it is marketed.
"With more than 208 years of history, including two early victories of the Indianapolis 500, Peugeot's international adventure continues with new territories and new challenges,” Jean-Philippe Imparato, Peugeot Brand CEO, commented.
Currently, PSA is evaluating different locations for its sales entry points. It has 15 American states and 4 Canadian provinces on its list with customers there willing to buy imported cars. These represent 62 percent of vehicles sales on the continent. Meanwhile, Peugeot is also in the process of homologating vehicles for the local market.
Source: PSA Group, Automotive News
Groupe PSA to launch Peugeot brand into U.S. and Canada
- Peugeot is Groupe PSA chosen brand for the North American market, as part of its Push To Pass strategic plan execution
- The 10 year plan for North America announced in 2016 will incorporate a range of services and products focused on customer satisfaction
- Groupe PSA North America's official move back into the U.S. marketplace began in late 2018 with a service called Free2Move Carsharing in Washington DC, as a first step
ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During the presentation of FY2018 financial results and the second phase of its strategic plan Push to Pass for the period 2019-2021, Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing board, confirmed the Group ambition to conquer new markets and announced that the Peugeot brand was chosen to enter the North American market.
Peugeot is an iconic two centuries old brand that – when introduced to North America – will be marketed by Groupe PSA on five continents. As a global brand that has seen strong growth and profitability in recent years, Peugeot is ideally suited for the North American market.
This decision is part of the ten-year plan announced by Groupe PSA in 2016 for a North America entry, which started late 2018 with the service Free2Move Carsharing service introduced in Washington DC. This service, which employs more than 500 vehicles, is part of Groupe PSA's Free2Move brand providing mobility solutions in 12 countries via 65,000 vehicles.
"Our decision to bring Peugeot back into North America is the culmination of several years of study and research aimed at which of Groupe PSA's brands would best serve the customer needs of this market," President and CEO of Groupe PSA North America, Larry Dominique said. "We are taking a pragmatic approach to entering the North American market and are confident that, from the larger 'mobility services' revolution currently taking place, to the more fundamental models of retail, service, financing and logistics – we'll continue to build our plan on careful, scalable solutions."
"With more than 208 years of history, including two early victories of the Indianapolis 500, Peugeot's international adventure continues with new territories and new challenges. Our clear positioning as the best high end generalist brand is based on a solid and coherent strategy, which all the teams are eager and proud to bring to the North American customers, with this promise always kept and renewed, to include Peugeot's Excellence, Allure and Emotion in each of our cars," added Jean-Philippe Imparato, Peugeot Brand Chief Executive Officer.