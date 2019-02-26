We first head about PSA’s plans to return to the U.S. market in 2016 and after years of rumors and speculation, it’s now officially official. While presenting the 2018 financial results of the French company and detailing the next steps of its Push to Pass strategic plan, Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing board, confirmed the Peugeot brand is set to enter the North American market.

"Our decision to bring Peugeot back into North America is the culmination of several years of study and research aimed at which of Groupe PSA's brands would best serve the customer needs of this market," Larry Dominique, President and CEO of Groupe PSA North America, commented. "We are taking a pragmatic approach to entering the North American market and are confident that, from the larger 'mobility services' revolution currently taking place, to the more fundamental models of retail, service, financing and logistics – we'll continue to build our plan on careful, scalable solutions."

While the plan is ambitious and includes several stages, the automaker said it doesn't want to rush to process and there's a time frame to have Peugeot vehicles on sale in the U.S. by 2026. In the years before that, the company will run car-sharing and other mobility services which should help it understand U.S. customers and their tastes. PSA believes Peugeot is “ideally suited for the North American market” and its American launch will mark the fifth continent where it is marketed.

"With more than 208 years of history, including two early victories of the Indianapolis 500, Peugeot's international adventure continues with new territories and new challenges,” Jean-Philippe Imparato, Peugeot Brand CEO, commented.

Currently, PSA is evaluating different locations for its sales entry points. It has 15 American states and 4 Canadian provinces on its list with customers there willing to buy imported cars. These represent 62 percent of vehicles sales on the continent. Meanwhile, Peugeot is also in the process of homologating vehicles for the local market.

Source: PSA Group, Automotive News