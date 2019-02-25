The feisty crossover is ready to fight BMW's X2 M35i and Audi's SQ2.
Many moons after the Touareg R50, Volkswagen finally has a new high-riding model on which it has slapped the “R” badge. Meet the first-ever T-Roc R, a not-for-America performance crossover you could describe as a Golf R on stilts. It may not look like the all-paw hot hatchback, but it’s packing the very same turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine with 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque.
Aside from borrowing its TSI engine, the T-Roc R has taken the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system and the seven-speed DSG, while the brakes are sourced from the Golf R equipped with the optional Performance Package. Interestingly, VW will give drivers brave enough to do without the electronic nannies the possibility to switch off the traction control system.
In terms of performance, the VW T-Roc R needs only 4.9 seconds to complete the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) run and it will reach an electronically governed top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
When it comes to the design, there are no surprises. A step up from the T-Roc R-Line, the fully fledged R version adopts more aggressive styling with generous air intakes up front and the quad tips at the back part of the Akrapovic titanium exhaust system. It sits as standard on 18-inch alloy wheels, but you can pay more and opt for a 19-inch set. Also part of the package is a stiffer suspension setup bringing the crossover closer to the road for more agile handling, which is also enhanced by the standard progressive steering system.
Bear in mind VW labels the T-Roc R as a near-production concept car, but as it was the case with the Golf GTI TCR that evolved from concept to production model, the final version should be virtually the same. We’ll first see the concept next month at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, with sales of the showroom-ready model to commence towards the end of the year.
For our Italian-speaking audience, our colleagues at Motor1.com Italy had the chance to check out the VW T-Roc R up close and personal. See the video attached below.
Source: Volkswagen
Volkswagen T-Roc R: New top version of the compact crossover model
- World première of the near-production concept car in Geneva
- High-performance variant with 221 kW / 300 PS and 400 Nm
- 4MOTION all-wheel drive and 7-gear dual-clutch gearbox as standard
- “R”-specific, sporty design with newly designed front and rear ends
- Extensive standard features: progressive steering, sports running gear with driving mode selection and race mode, launch control and a traction control system that can be disengaged
- T-Roc R1 combines performance and lifestyle
Performance for the road and the race track
The Wolfsburg-based automotive producer is set to present the Volkswagen T-Roc R at the International Geneva Motor Show (7 - 17 March 2019), the latest top model in the successfully launched crossover product line. Developed by Volkswagen R, this powerful vehicle boasts some impressive performance data: the four-cylinder TSI engine with its 2.0 litre capacity and proven Volkswagen TSI technology has an output of 221 kW/300 PS as well as torque of 400 Nm. It is equipped with a 4MOTION all-wheel drive and a 7-gear DSG dual-clutch gearbox as standard. This combination ensures excellent acceleration without any loss of traction. The Volkswagen T-Roc R can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.
The sports running gear (with lowered suspension) ensures ideal road holding. The progressive steering included as standard plays a major part in ensuring agile driving behaviour, while the 17-inch brake system – which was previously only found in the Volkswagen Golf R Performance – provides effective braking.
The driving modes include a special race mode, which guarantees an especially sporty driving experience. These measures are supplemented by the launch control feature, which provides optimal traction during acceleration while offering maximum drive torque and a corresponding stability management program. The ESC Electronic Stability Control feature can be manually switched off to ensure particularly dynamic driving on the edge. Thanks to its sporty handling and specific design, the T-Roc R offers the perfect combination of performance and lifestyle.
Specific, distinctive “R” design
The sporty characteristics of the Volkswagen T-Roc R are underscored by the specific, unmistakable design on the exterior and in the interior. The exterior of the powerful crossover has some major differences compared to its more conservative counterparts. The specially redesigned radiator grille has a polished silver band of anodised aluminium on the underside that runs the entire width of the vehicle. The “R” logo can be clearly seen on the radiator grille, and it is mirrored by a specific design strip which runs over the side panels and doors. The bumper – which was developed specifically for this model – has a sporty design and is painted in the same colour as the vehicle at the front and back. The light units in the independent, vertically arranged daytime running lights are integrated into the bumper at the front. In addition, the adapted underbody guard in the same colour as the trim and the specific air inlets are typical of the “R” design.
The view of the rear is characterised by an equally sporty bumper in the same colour as the vehicle, and includes visual air outlets in the upper part and an “R” diffuser in a contrasting colour. The double-ended exhaust system on both the left and right are specific to the “R” model. The T-Roc R is equipped with 18-inch Spielberg alloy wheels as standard. The 19-inch Pretoria dark graphite matt alloy 235/40 R19 wheels are available as an optional extra.
Design elements created exclusively for the Volkswagen T-Roc R include the elegant mirror caps in a matt chrome look, a roof spoiler and door add-ons in the colour of the vehicle, the skid plate painted in an accent colour, black embossed and slightly widened wheel arches, and black brake callipers with a clear “R” logo on the high-performance braking system. In terms of the vehicle body paintwork for the sportiest T-Roc R model, customers have a choice between the exclusive R colour Lapiz Blue Metallic or Pure White Uni, Flash Red Uni, Turmeric Yellow Metallic, White Silver Metallic, Energetic Orange Metallic, Deep Black Pearl Effect and Indium Grey Metallic. The roof can be painted black in connection with all colour options if desired.
Vehicle interior that exudes a motorsport feeling
With an “R” logo on the key cap, even the car key indicates that this is a special vehicle. Upon opening the door, the eye is drawn to the stainless steel sill panel trims which also bear the “R” logo – synonymous with especially powerful engines and exclusively designed vehicles at Volkswagen since 2010. The motif is also neatly embroidered on the seat backrests. The special leather multifunction sports steering wheel with paddle levers and decorative stitching in Crystal Grey also shows its sporty side with the “R” logo, as does the black headliner and the greeting on the start screen. The pedals shimmer in stainless steel.
The entire interior of the Volkswagen T-Roc R is of an exceptionally high quality, as evidenced by the white ambient lighting, Shadow Steel “R” decoration, modified foam inserts beneath plastic elements, and the materials used in the seat upholstery provide. The seat cushion bolsters are made from comfortable ArtVelours microfibre.
Quality options for greater individuality
You can configure the Volkswagen T-Roc R to your liking with more quality options. Options include the sporty yet elegant leather package, with the seat cushions and backrests finished in high-quality nappa leather. The side panels with carbon inserts underline its sporty nature, as does the decorative stitching in Crystal Grey and the “R” logo stitched into the backrest. Meanwhile, the exclusive R interior paintwork effortlessly catches the eye.
The 19-inch Pretoria alloy wheels in Dark Graphite turn heads when out on the road. They come with 235/40 R19 tyres and the R-performance titanium exhaust system from Akrapovic.
Successful crossover model
At the end of 2017, Volkswagen expanded its range to include an all-new crossover in the compact class: the T-Roc. Crisp dimensions outside, high functionality inside. A stylish all-rounder that combines the sovereignty of an SUV with the dynamics of a compact hatchback. The T-Roc is just as at home in the urban world as it is on the most beautiful routes in the world.
The harmonious concept of the T-Roc is the basis of its success and has already inspired many customers. Since its market launch in November 2017, it has been sold around 200,000 times worldwide. The compact crossover’s broad range is now being expanded to include the new T-Roc R, an emphatically sporty model that appeals to individualists who attach as much importance to a stylish appearance as to outstanding driving performance.
Volkswagen R – the name says it all
The new T-Roc R was developed and tested by Volkswagen R, including at the legendary Nürburgring race track. The development of the vehicle was also supported by the racing driver expertise of WRX World Champion Petter Solberg and Volkswagen works driver Benjamin Leuchter.
Volkswagen R is a 100% owned independent subsidiary of Volkswagen AG. The letter R has stood for racing since the first model, the Golf R32, and expresses the close connection to motor sports.