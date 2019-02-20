Hot on the heels of yesterday’s juicy rumor about Alfa Romeo’s plan to unveil a compact crossover in Geneva, a company representative has sent us an e-mail indirectly related to the interesting topic. According to Berj Alexanian, Public Relations Manager at FCA North America for Alfa Romeo and Maserati:

“Alfa Romeo will be at the Geneva Motor Show in full force with our award-winning lineup and something new up our sleeves as well. We're excited to show everyone a taste of what’s next in the world of Italian performance and luxury. Stay tuned on March 5 to see a glimpse into the next chapter of Alfa Romeo's legendary story.”

It’s obviously not a confirmation Alfa Romeo will premiere a sub-Stelvio model in Switzerland early next month, but at least we do know for sure the 108-year-old Italian brand is cooking up something. Reading between the lines, it might not be a production model as we could be looking at a concept car or some sort of a teaser. The use of “glimpse into the next chapter” likely means you won’t be able to head to your local Alfa dealer and place an order for the car right away.

What could it be? Well, there are a number of possibilities. As per the 2018-2022 product roadmap published in June 2018, Alfa Romeo is preparing to revitalize its entire lineup. Starting from the bottom, the MiTo is being phased out, while in the compact segment there will be an updated Giulietta and the aforementioned crossover.

In the D segment, the Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover will both go through a mid-cycle refresh and will spawn a long-wheelbase variant granting extra rear legroom. A bigger high-riding model is on that roadmap, and the rumor mill indicates it will go by the name of “Castello” and ride on the Giorgio platform underpinning the Giulia and Stelvio.

As for the specialty models, Alfa Romeo is looking to revive the GTV and 8C sports cars by the end of 2022. These two models have already been teased (above), and we’ve also published speculative renders a while back (see the links below).

With the Geneva Motor Show kicking off in less than two weeks, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out what Alfa Romeo has in tow for the 89th edition of the event.

Source: Alfa Romeo