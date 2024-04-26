There's a reason so many enthusiasts fawn over the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. That car was basically developed by Maranello's top engineers after a series of long espresso breaks. It has a Ferrari-derived V-6 engine, suspension components modeled after the 488 Pista, and a myriad of aluminum components that translate to a truly epic driving experience.

But if you take away the V-6, is the Giulia any good? The short answer is 'yes.' Even the base Giulia with a four-cylinder engine is charming. The Veloce model tested here has nearly as much personality as the hot-pot Quadrifoglio, but begs a far more reasonable $51,035 asking price.

Quick Specs 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce Engine Turbocharged 2.0-Liter Four-Cylinder Output 280 Horsepower / 306 Pound-Feet 0-60 MPH 5.5 Seconds Curb Weight 3,632 Pounds Price $44,935 ($55,140 As-Tested)

The Veloce's turbocharged 2.0-liter is the only ding against an otherwise excellent luxury sports sedan. The engine feels unremarkable, burdened by a tinge too much low-end lag. Even when you tick the drive mode selector over to D for Dynamic, the sharper tuning doesn't make the mill feel any more playful.

With 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet compared to the Quad's 505 horses, there is a serious gulf in power. But that's still enough to move the Giulia out of its own way and on to 60 miles per hour in 5.5 seconds. And you even get a soundtrack of some light turbo whooshing during hard throttle applications. The standard eight-speed automatic transmission is pretty anonymous, too.

Now the good stuff. The suspension and steering are *Italian hands motion.* The steering is quick and responsive, telling you exactly where the car's nose is pointed. The Alfa has a tight 11.8:1 steering ratio compared to the BMW 330i's 14.1:1. On this Veloce model, you get a limited-slip differential and stickier summer tires, which help the already dynamic chassis feel more lively.

Pros: Gorgeous Design, Excellent Chassis, Luxurious Cabin

A near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution on this Veloce model yields incredible balance and it comes with standard rear-wheel drive (although, all-wheel drive is available as an option). The suspension has excellent damping and a decent rebound curve that keeps the car flat in corners, but still playful. And the Giulia is lighter than the comparable Audi or BMW thanks to the aluminum body panels that trickle down from the Quad.

But the ride is harsher than the 3 Series or Audi A4. Even on long, smooth stretches of highway I could feel the slightest imperfections bumping underneath. The 19-inch wheels and low-profile rubber on this Veloce model probably don't help.

The interior doesn't feel like much of a downgrade from the Quad, though. Alfa's updates for 2024 make the cabin genuinely luxurious, not just a collection of pieces cobbled together from the Stellantis parts pin. The red leather sport seats (a $750 option) are fantastic to look at and even better to sit in; excellent bolstering, form-fitting feel, and the oft-neglected extended thigh support.

There's a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster to go with the 8.8-inch touchscreen. Tech-savvy youngsters should have no issue with the Alfa's clean interface and easy-to-access options. Although, the screen did lag like an early 2000's smartphone at times. And you still need to plug in to access Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Cons: Bland Engine, Harsh Ride, Laggy Touchscreen

Above all, the Giulia is the best-looking car in the class by a large margin. The “Scudetto” grille is flanked on either side by updated headlights for 2024 that give the car a more aggressive personality, and the big snarling intakes at the base of the bumper look great too.

The Veloce model is the cheapest version of the Giulia with standard 19-inch wheels, and these shoes look lovely. The twin 10-spokes are nearly identical to the Quad's 19-inch wheels and give the car an ideal stance. The four-leaf clover badge and the quad exhaust tips are the only things missing.

Logic will tell you that the BMW 3 Series and Audi A4 are better options, especially given Alfa's history of questionable reliability. But sometimes love outweighs logic, and the Giulia’s beautiful styling, sublime performance, and upscale cabin will certainly have your heart fluttering.

Competitors