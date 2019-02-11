At the beginning of this year, Mercedes-Benz registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office the GLS 600, GLS 680, and S 680 monikers that are believed to be earmarked for the Mercedes-Maybach brand. Now, less than two months later, the German manufacturer has another intriguing batch of new names that are possible for use in future production or concept models.

First discovered by AutoGuide, trademark applications with the European Intellectual Property Office dating from February 4th include O 120, O 140, O 180, and O 200. Filled under trademark classification reserved for “motor vehicles and motor vehicle engines,” these names could be used for cars and SUVs, as well as pickups and vans.

As our friends at AutoGuide point out, Daimler currently uses the O names for its family of city buses. The latest Mercedes-Benz Citaro city bus is also known as the O530 internally, but registering the O name with smaller number indexes doesn’t make sense for the city bus market. Also, the recently trademarked names are different in terms of stylistics as they feature a space separating the O from the numerical digits.

Also, the new patent application is following the marque’s naming convention for light passenger vehicles with a three-digit number showing the engine size and/or power.

Our source’s suggestion is that Mercedes could use the new O-Class family of names for a range of small people movers for commercial use. That’s one possible option, but, as always, a trademark application doesn't necessarily mean the company has plans to use the names on a production vehicle. Instead, we could see the O on a concept vehicle or even never see it in use from the brand.

