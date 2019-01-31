The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has a refresh on the way, and this new batch of spy shots catches two test mules under development in some chilly weather. Other than the different license plates, these sedans look identical.

15 Photos

Mercedes' designers give the E-Class fairly major upgrades by the standards of normal vehicle refreshes. In front, the sedan gains headlights akin to ones on the latest CLS-Class. The covering over the grille and lower fascia suggests a revised look there, too. Our spies get a close look at the taillights, and the photo highlights the engineers attempt to hide the shape. The lamps are actually quite a bit bigger than the company makes them appear on the test mules. The integrated exhausts seem to have a slightly sharper shape.

Earlier spy photos (above) provide a look at the cabin, and the refreshed E-Class' interior should look familiar to anyone who knows Mercedes' current products. A wide surround for a pair of screens dominates the dashboard, and an array of HVAC vents sit underneath it on the center stack. The console has the touchpad to control the infotainment tech.

Details about powertrain changes are less clear, but we aren't expecting much. The engines already available in the E-Class are fairly new mills, so it doesn't seem likely that the automaker would introduce any significant changes.

Spy shots also tell us that Mercedes has refreshes for the other E-Class variants, including the coupe and wagon. We expect the company to roll them out in a staggered fashion over the course of the year.

Source: Automedia