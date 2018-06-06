At this point, any little detail about the new Toyota Supra is very tantalizing, and a new rumor about the US-spec model now suggests that the coupe might cost $63,500 when it arrives. This high price fits with an earlier statement from a Toyota representative that the vehicle would be rather expensive. However, we have to take this info with a big grain of salt because even the source on the Supra MkV forum admits, "these details are unconfirmed, but are from a valid origin."

The rest of the leaked details is a mix info we already know or that someone might be able to make an educated guess about. As previously rumored, the Supra uses a BMW-sourced 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six with 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. This mill would like the Toyota reach 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds. An earlier leak suggests a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with 248 hp (185 kW) might be the base mill. The car would allegedly weigh around 3,300 pounds.

According to the Supra MkV forum, the coupe would be a technological showpiece for Toyota. There would be a digital instrument panel (like in these spy photos) and lots of standard tech, like a head-up display, driver assistance suite, and navigation. Toyota allegedly uses BMW's iDrive infotainment system but with a customized look, which seems like an odd choice for a model that would show off the best the Japanese automaker is capable of.

Toyota also reportedly created a new Supra badge for the model's latest generation, and a gray and red GR emblem appears on the rear.

"I want to just reiterate, this information is not from a vetted source and not from myself or any of our forum insiders. I do not know if this some sort of misinformation strategy or even an elaborate trolling, but the background checked out and so here is the info presented as it was given to me," the person who posted this info wrote on the forum.

The forum members seem generally upset about this info, mostly for the price as it relates to the Supra's horsepower and weight. For example, at $63,500, the Toyota is about $1,000 less expensive than Lexus' RC F, but it comes with a 5.0-liter V8 pumping out 467 hp (348 kW). The Lexus weighs around 650 pounds (295 kilograms) more than the Supra's rumored weight, but the RC F still hits 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.4 seconds – a tenth quicker than the Toyota's alleged time.

