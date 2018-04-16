As automakers continue to chase after Nürburgring lap records, two new contenders have stepped up to the plate in hopes of taking home the crown. The Chevy Corvette ZR1 and the Porsche 911 GT3 RS have both recorded fast laps of Germany’s famed Nürburgring – but only one managed to make any run at the record.

According to the site BridgeToGantry, the 520-horsepower (383-kilowatt) GT3 RS lapped the ‘Ring in under seven minutes – the fastest lap, according to bystanders, was 6 minutes and 56 seconds. Though that unofficial time is no record-breaking lap – the more-potent GT2 RS did it in 6 minutes 47.30 seconds – it is an impressive figure nonetheless, and would make it top five for production cars all time.

The Corvette ZR1, meanwhile, was less successful. The 755-hp (563-kW) supercar reportedly sprinted around the ‘Ring at over seven minutes; bystanders clocked the car at 7 minutes 12 seconds, marking only a slight improvement over the Z06’s 7-minute 19-second run in 2016. As a reference, the Viper ACR did the same lap in 7 minutes 1.3 seconds, the fastest time for an American production car.

Of course, neither of these lap times are official. But even still, neither the Porsche nor the Chevy were able to dethrone the current record holders. The NIO EP9 currently holds the lap record for production cars – even though it will be built in extremely limited numbers – with a time of 6 minutes 45.90 seconds. The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is the second fastest car around the ‘Ring with a lap time of 6 minutes 47.30 seconds, and the Lamborghini Huracan Performante is third with a fast lap of 6 minutes 52.01 seconds.

Source: BridgeToGantry