My first experience with any kind of hands-free driving assistance was behind the wheel of a Cadillac CT6 Platinum, the launch vehicle for GM’s Super Cruise technology. Since that 2020 outing, Super Cruise has expanded to the Escalade and CT5, as well as the GMC Hummer EV and Buick Envision, among others.

And on certain models—the 2021–present Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, and GMC Yukon; and the 2022–present Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500—Super Cruise will even activate with a trailer in tow, all the way up to the specific vehicle’s load rating. Sensors in the brakes, accelerator, and suspension closely estimate the weight of the trailer and cargo on board, and the driver assistance suite compensates with appropriate following distances.

We should all be skeptical of new technology, especially that which promises hands-free driving with a trailer in tow. So I wanted to experience Super Cruise Trailering myself. Chevrolet set me up with a 22-foot enclosed trailer weighing about 3,500 pounds hitched to a loaded 2024 Silverado 1500 High Country, then put me on the legendarily traffic-snarled Interstate 105 near Los Angeles International Airport for 45 minutes. It would be an excellent real-world test consisting of freeway interchanges, stop-and-go traffic, and lane closures. TL;dr, the Silverado came through it without a single hiccup.

On The Road

Activating Super Cruise Trailering requires the same steps as any other version of the system. Once you’re on a stretch of road that’s been mapped with high-definition GPS and lidar, a gray steering wheel icon will appear on the instrument cluster. Press the Super Cruise button on the helm and that icon turns blue (along with a row of indicator LEDs on the wheel itself) while the system gets ready to take over. Once the icon and indicators turn green, the driver is free to remove their hands from the wheel and start cruising in a super sort of way.

Super Cruise Trailering includes a few enhancements over the passenger car version of the technology. In addition to the aforementioned weight sensors that help maintain safe distances to a lead car, the system also incorporates trailer blind spot monitoring to identify fast-approaching and cruising vehicles on either side of the truck. Such tech isn’t new, but Chevrolet goes a step further on pickups equipped with the surround-view camera.

Flick on the turn signal and a corresponding side view appears on the center screen with a “red carpet” overlaid on the adjacent lane, representing the combined length of the truck and trailer. It’s good consolation since Super Cruise’s automatic lane changes don’t work in trailering mode, and the camera view takes lots of the guesswork out of heavy traffic (particularly if the Silverado you’re driving doesn’t have the massive optional side-view tow mirrors).

Super Cruise does an expert job of keeping the truck perfectly centered between the lanes, which also means the trailer stays in the middle as well. The system also provides generous following distance—something of an annoyance when surrounded by LA’s ample supply of cutter-offers, but ultimately something you want when you’re letting software decide how close you get to a lead vehicle.

Don’t Call It Self-Driving

Speaking of decisions, as a Level 2 assistance system, Super Cruise never completely takes over responsibility from the driver. Unlike Mercedes-Benz’s Level 3 Drive Pilot, itself limited to heavy traffic and 40-mile-per-hour speeds, Super Cruise requires the driver to remain ready and alert (no texting or sleeping behind the wheel, please). Although it provided me with enough warning, Super Cruise prompted me to take over a few times, once as a result of confusing lane markings and once because another driver cut me off so abruptly that the collision avoidance system engaged with a brief stab of the brakes.

Despite those limitations, Super Cruise Trailering is a keen driver assistance system, providing plenty of information to the person behind the wheel and alleviating some of the drudgery of a highway drive. The stellar centering functionality alone, which works more consistently than even the most seasoned truck driver, should make it a consideration for folks who regularly tow for work or play. Although the trailer I towed was relatively small and light, Super Cruise still made the traffic-clogged transfer across Los Angeles admirably simple and easy.