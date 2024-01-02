Rimac, the Croatian automotive company that gained global recognition with its Nevera hypercar, is set to venture into new territory. The automaker, known for its cutting-edge electric vehicles and as the parent company of Bugatti, is expanding into the mass-mobility market through its Project 3 Mobility initiative.

Scheduled to unveil a highly autonomous robotaxi in early 2024 as a pilot prototype, Rimac reportedly envisions having it in commercial operation by 2026. While specific details about the project are currently limited, Autocar reports that Rimac has confirmed that the development of the robotaxi is being supported, in part, by Kia. Founder and CEO Mate Rimac told the publication that Rimac wants to "change the lives of more people" by providing accessible and eco-friendly urban transport.

It is anticipated that the vehicle will possess the capability to operate without human input. Rimac's comprehensive plan includes the development of supporting infrastructure such as chargers, storage hubs, and parking spaces. Mate Rimac describes the robotaxi as "a car but a completely different type."

Rimac's discreet approach to unveiling the robotaxi stems from a deliberate strategy to avoid "underdelivering." Project 3 operates as a stand-alone brand within the Rimac Group portfolio, distinct from both the high-performance supercar maker and Bugatti.