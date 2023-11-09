The current-generation Toyota Camry launched in 2017, and the automaker is ready to replace it. Its successor will debut on November 14, which Toyota is already teasing. With the reveal right around the corner, this is everything that we know about the new Camry.

What Will It Be Called?

The Toyota Camry first launched in 1983, and the company won’t stop using the name now. The sedan is America’s fifth best-selling car, and Toyota isn’t going to change the name just for the sake of it.

We expect Toyota to offer several trim choices like the current car. They should range from the entry-level LE to the range-topping XSE, and we hope the lineup continues to include the TRD variant.

What Will It Look Like?

A mysterious teaser published last month could have been the car (below). The front end has a fresh look that mimics the styling of the 2023 Prius, especially the headlights, and there could be further similarities. The most recent teaser is quite clear it’s of the Camry. It will have new taillights and a new location for the CAMRY wordmark higher on the trunk.

What’s Under The Hood?

It’s unclear what will power the new Camry. The latest teaser pic shows the trunk with an HEV badge, indicating a hybrid setup we doubt is the only powertrain option. Toyota offers the current car with purely combustion engines, too, and the next-gen model should continue providing a mix of choices.

Toyota could offer the sedan with the Hybrid Max engine that combines a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder gas engine with two electric motors. The setup makes 340 horsepower in the new Crown and the automaker mates it to a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. That’d be fun to have in the TRD.

The next-generation sedan will reportedly ride on an evolved TNGA-K platform, which underpins the current car and several other vehicles, like the new Crown. The car will continue to offer all-wheel drive as an option, which Toyota added to the lineup for the 2020 model year.

When Does It Debut?

Toyota will unveil the new Camry on November 14 at 10 p.m. ET. It debuts alongside the new Crown SUV that’s coming to America.

How Much Will It Cost?

The 2025 Toyota Camry should start at just under $30,000. The 2024 model starts at $27,515 (all prices include their respective $1,095 destination charges). Its biggest competitor is the Honda Accord, which arrived as an all-new model for 2023 with a $28,990 starting price.

The new Camry’s price should remain competitive with the Accord’s. The top-tier 2024 Camry XSE V6 starts at $37,940, and we wouldn’t be surprised if that ticks even closer to $40,000 with the new version.