Toyota says, "A new dawn is coming," and accompanies that cryptic statement with a dark image of a new car. We can't be certain what car the company is teasing, but the next-gen Camry seems to be the most likely vehicle for the brand to be preparing for a premiere.

Below, you can see Toyota's original teaser image on the left and a brightened version on the right. The pointy running lights are easily visible. On the passenger side of the clearer picture, there's a peek at the lower fascia, and the large opening suggests this might be a TRD version. The badge occupies a high spot on the nose.

A report from February 2023 indicates the new Camry would debut in 2024. That piece of news fits with Toyota beginning the teaser campaign for the next-gen model now. Remember, the brand spent months releasing various images of the 2024 Tacoma before finally premiering the pickup. So, a similar strategy might be on the horizon for this vehicle.

Technical details about the new Camry are still scant. It reportedly rides on an evolved TNGA-K platform. No powertrain specs are available, but we'd expect ICE and hybrid engines to remain available.

Since this is the first image we're seeing, we don't have any details about the vehicle's interior. Toyota's newest products, like the Prius and Crown, feature a large, portrait-oriented infotainment screen on top of the center stack. The Camry already offers lots of safety tech, and there's no reason to expect that to change.

The Camry is one of Toyota's most important products in the United States. In 2022, it was fifth among the country's best-selling vehicles. The automaker moved 295,201 of them. Fourth place went to the RAV4 with 399,941 deliveries.

While it remains popular in the US, the Camry doesn't do nearly as well in Japan. After sales there dropped below 6,000 units, Toyota reportedly discontinued the sedan from that market.