There are plenty of concerns about the future of the sedan. More than a few models have disappeared from automakers’ lineups in recent years amid declining sales. But sedans aren’t dead yet. Toyota will reveal the next-generation Camry on November 14.

The automaker also released a teaser image of the sedan, revealing some of the car's rear-end design. We see all-wheel-drive and HEV badges along with the new taillight design. The extension onto the trunk is narrower on the next-gen model, too.

The "C" in the Camry wordmark across the back is also visible, revealing another change. The company puts the CAMRY branding between the taillights on the current car, but it now appears above the lighting units on the new sedan.

We're pretty sure Toyota teased the Camry a few weeks ago (pictured above). The company released an image of a sedan that showed off the silhouette and lighting signature, which looked similar to the sporty Prius.

The next-generation Camry could feature a cabin similar to the new Prius and Crown. It could have a large display on the center of the dash and a digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. It should also come packed with the latest tech and safety features.

The new car will reportedly ride on an evolution of the TNGA-K platform. We don't know the specific type of powertrains it will have, but we expect ICE and hybrid options. Toyota added all-wheel drive to the Camry lineup in the US for the 2020 model year.

Despite worries that automakers might give up on sedans, not all consumers have left the segment. The Camry was America's fifth best-selling vehicle in 2022, with 295,000 sedans sold. Toyota might beat that number in 2023, as the automaker has sold 217,975 of them through the first nine months of the year.

Toyota will reveal the next-generation Camry alongside a new Crown variant. The pair will break cover on November 14 at 10 p.m. ET for this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show.