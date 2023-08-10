Thursdays at Motor1.com mean the Test Car Happy Hour happens at 2:30 PM Eastern (11:30 AM Pacific). We have editors living across the United States, and they all love talking about what we're driving. This show allows us to have a face-to-face digital car meetup every week. Plus, you can be our guest by chatting on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), or Youtube. Your comments automatically go into our streaming feed, where we can see, share, and respond to them.

If you're reading this after the stream, the audio version is available on all of the major podcast platforms, like Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and more.

Gallery: 2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition Blue Flame

20 Photos

This week, the guests on The Test Car Happy Hour are Motor1.com Editor-in-Chief Seyth Miersma, Senior Editor Brett T. Evans, and Senior Editor Jeff Perez.

The Toyota GR Corolla is the vehicle in our feature photo this week, and Evans is the person driving it. The car is a quintessential hot hatch. A turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder. makes 300 horsepower and 272 pound-feet of torque in the Core and Circuit models. The Morizo version pushes the output to 300 hp and 295 lb-ft.

Evans also published a First Drive of the Lucid Air Sapphire this week. He'll tell us all about what it's like to drive the 1,234-hp electric sedan.

Perez spent the week with the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid. In 2021, the model won Motor1.com's Star Award for Best Value Vehicle. We look forward to finding out if the latest model is still worthy of that honor.

Finally, Miersma has been driving the Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV. The Environmental Protection Agency rates it at 29 miles per gallon combined and a total range of 360 miles from both the fuel tank and battery.

He planned to discuss the best supercars for dads last week, but that didn't really happen. Instead, he plans to have that discussion this week. Miersma has two young kids so he has the experience to give a proper answer to this topic.

We hope you join the conversation and share your thoughts about these models. And be ready to ask lots of questions to our hosts.