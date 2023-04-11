Listen to this article

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S makes its long-awaited debut ahead of going on sale in the United States in June. The public gets to see the sport sedan for the first time at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach this weekend. No pricing details are available at this point.

The Integra Type S boasts a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 320 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 310 pound-feet of torque available between 2,600 and 4,000 revs. These numbers make the new model the most powerful Integra ever available from the automaker. The only gearbox choice is a six-speed manual with rev-matching and a limited-slip differential.

Acura doesn't offer estimates for the model's 0-60-mph time or the top speed.

The suspension includes adaptive dampers with Comfort, Sport, and Sport+ driving modes. The front stabilizer bar is 1.14 inches (29 millimeters) thick, which is 0.08-inch more than the regular Integra.

The front brakes include Brembo four-piston monobloc calipers. Functional ducts in the front fascia route cooling air to them. It rides on 19-inch wheels with a Shark Gray finish and a 10-spoke design. Michelin Pilot Sport 4S in size 265/30 wrap around them. 

The table below shows some of the dimensional differences between the Type S and standard Integra:

  Integra Type S Integra
Engine 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder
Horsepower 320 hp @ 6,500 rpm 200 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque 310 lb-ft @ 2,600 to 4,000 rpm 192 lb-ft @ 1,800 to 5,000 rpm
Brake Disc Size Front / Rear 13.8 inches / 12.0 inches 12.3 / 11.1
Wheelbase 107.7 inches 107.7 inches
Length 186.0 inches 185.8 inches
Width 74.8 inches 72.0 inches
Track Front / Rear 64.0 inches / 63.5 inches 60.5 inches / 61.6 inches
Height 55.4 inches 55.5 inches
Curb Weight 3,219 pounds 3,073 pounds (with the six-speed manual)

The exterior is available in the model-exclusive color Tiger Eye Pearl. The Type S wears new body panels ahead of the A-pillars. This includes a revised front fascia and an aluminum hood with a vented section. The fenders are also wider. At the back, the sedan features a diffuser and a center-mounted, three-outlet exhaust.

Inside, the Integra Type S comes standard with heated front seats with firmer bolsters and perforated Ultrasuede inserts. The driver looks at a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and there's a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system on top of the center stack. It supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A head-up display, 16-speaker ELS Studio 3D stereo, and wireless phone charger are among the other interior amenities.

Acura will offer the Integra Type S with several sporty accessories. They will include carbon-fiber pieces for the rear lip spoiler and mirror caps. There will be copper-colored 19-inch wheels and an illuminated Acura badge. Inside, a titanium shift knob will be available.

2024 Acura Integra Type S Frequently Asked Questions:

What Engine Does The 2024 Acura Integra Type S Have?

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S has a 2.0-liter dual-overhead cam turbocharged 2.0-liter VTEC four-cylinder engine with direct injection.

How Much Power Does The Engine Make?

The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder produces 320 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 310 pound-feet of torque available between 2,600 and 4,000 revs.

How Fast Is The 2024 Acura Integra Type S?

Acura is not yet disclosing the 0-60-mph time or the top speed of the 2024 Integra Type S.

What Transmission Does The 2024 Acura Integra Type S Have?

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S is only available with a six-speed manual gearbox with an automatic rev-matching system and a helical-type limited-slip differential.

What Are The Details About The Suspension For The 2024 Acura Integra Type S?

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S has standard adaptive dampers that have Comfort, Sport, and Sport+ modes. The front stabilizer bar is 29 millimeters, which is 2 mm thicker than the standard Integra. The track is 3.5 inches wider at the front and 1.9 inches broader at the rear.

What Wheels Are On The 2024 Acura Integra Type S?

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S rides on 19 x 9.5-inch wheels. They have a 10-spoke design and a finish in Shark Gray. The car comes with 265/30 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

As an option, there are wheels with a copper finish.

What's The 2024 Acura Integra Type S Like On The Inside?

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S comes standard with a 10.2-inch driver display and a 9.0-inch infotainment screen. There's also a head-up display.

The front sport seats are heated and have thick side bolsters. The center insert is Ultrasuede.

When Does The 2024 Acura Integra Type S Go On Sale?

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S goes on sale in June in the United States.

How Much Does The 2024 Acura Integra Type S Cost?

Acura will announce the price of the 2024 Acura Integra Type S closer to its launch.

