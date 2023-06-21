The Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition was sort of the darling of the bunch when the hot hatch debuted last year. The base Core model didn't have enough features and the Morizo Edition, while well-equipped, was pricey and limited to just 200 examples in the US. But we have good news: The GR Corolla Circuit Edition returns for 2024 and brings with it some new features.

The first thing you notice is the paint; the Circuit Edition borrows the Blue Flame hue similar to the paint on the GR86 and the base Corolla Hatchback for 2024. The new 18-inch BBS wheels are the same shoes found on the now-discontinued Morizo Edition. As for the body, there's a new forged carbon roof, a larger rear spoiler, and new black graphics on the rocker panels that extend out to meet the stamped "GR-FOUR" emblem.

The upgrades inside are subtler but still stylish. Blue stitching lines the cabin, from the door panels and steering wheel to the gear lever and seats. There's even a new blue stripe down the center of the shift knob that matches the Blue Flame exterior. And in terms of tech, the eight-speed JBL premium audio system now comes standard.

Nothing changes mechanically, meaning the GR Corolla is still a feisty performer. The Circuit Edition uses the same turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine as last year boasting 300 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque, paired exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission and an adjustable all-wheel-drive system. The front and rear limited-slip differentials remain.

Gallery: 2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition Blue Flame

20 Photos

No word yet on how much the 2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition will cost when it goes on sale this winter, but last year’s model started at $36,995 with the $1,095 destination fee included, so expect a slight increase from that. And if you want one, you’ll have to move quickly; Toyota will only build 1,600 examples of the Corolla Circuit Edition this year.

Photos: Jeff Perez For Motor1.com, Toyota