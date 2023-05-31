The 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale is now on its way to US dealers. The new crossover will bolster the brand’s lineup with a fresh plug-in hybrid, and when it goes on sale, customers can expect it to return up to 29 miles per gallon combined. It has an official 77 MPGe rating from the US EPA, and the company claims that a full gas tank and battery charge give the Tonale 360 miles of range.

The Tonale is a plug-in hybrid, which pairs a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine with a 90-kilowatt electric motor and a 15.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. Recharging the battery with a Level 2 charger takes two and a half hours.

Gallery: 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale

8 Photos

The setup, with the gas engine powering the front wheels and the electric motor spinning the rears, makes a combined 285 horsepower and 347 pound-feet of torque. The crossover can sprint to 60 miles per hour in an estimated six seconds.

The Tonale bests Alfa’s predicted fuel economy numbers. The automaker had estimated that the hybrid should be able to travel about 30 miles on battery power, with a full range of 320 miles. It’d hoped to return 75 MPGe, which it surpasses.

The mechanically similar Dodge Hornet R/T will likely return similar fuel economy figures as it also pairs the 1.3-liter four-cylinder with the 90-kW electric motor. The setup makes the same 285 hp, but the Dodge churns out 383 lb-ft of torque, which might ding its EPA rating.

Alfa will offer the Tonale in three trims: Sprint, Ti, and Veloce. The Sprint is the entry-level model starting at $44,590 (all prices include the $1,595 destination charge). The Ti sits in the middle of the lineup at $46,590, while the Veloce is at the top, commanding $49,090 to start.

Alfa was supposed to offer the Tonale with two engine choices, but in November 2022, it decided to drop the 272-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder option from the model, leaving just the more expensive plug-in hybrid powertrain. Alfa Romeo wants to become an EV-only brand in just a few short years, so it is focusing on electrification. The 2.0-liter engine will be available in the cheaper Dodge Hornet that is also launching in the US.