This week we have Motor1.com Editor-in-Chief Seyth Miersma, Senior Editor Brett T. Evans, and Freelance Writer Steven Ewing.

Going alphabetically by vehicle, Evans recently had the opportunity to drive the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in Southern California. He even got to take it on a 2.3-mile rally special stage at Chuckwalla Raceway. Get your questions ready to find out about the experience of driving this off-road-tuned supercar.

Miersma is cruising in a Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet. The new model generation goes on sale soon, and there are no plans for a convertible variant. Instead, the new CLE-Class is coming. Miersma gets a last chance to experience the current one.

He's also going to tell us about a recent experience at the Skip Barber Racing School for a three-day course learning how to be a better driver.

Finally, Ewing recounts his experience driving the Vinfast VF8 City Edition. He really didn't like the new EV. His First Drive Review included the sentence:

"If you described a car to ChatGPT and had it build something without any background knowledge or contextual awareness, the VF8 is what I imagine you’d get."

We can't wait to hear what he says about it on the show.

