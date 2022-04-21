At a glance, the Lincoln Star Concept doesn't look far removed from current offerings in the luxury brand's lineup. Indeed, the concept is an evolution of Lincoln's Quiet Flight design that is prevalent on vehicles like the Corsair. Its mission is to preview future electric vehicles from Lincoln, three of which are coming before 2025. But it also seeks to create a "sanctuary" for passengers through the use of sight, sound, and yes, smell.

To make that happen, the Star Concept offers more than just windows and nifty interior lighting in the floor and door panels. The A-pillars feature metal latticework that makes them see-through, same for the D-pillars at the back. The floor of the front trunk extends into the first row of seats, and the hood is composed of electro-chromatic glass that lets light in while driving, then tints when parked to conceal whatever's inside. Combined with a massive glass roof, front seats that rotate to face the back, and a flat floor, the Star Concept aims to create a very open expanse for passengers.

Adding to the experience are three distinct "rejuvenation moods" that Lincoln says reflect the natural daily balance of human life – morning, day, and evening. This is where the sight, sound, and smell sensations come into play, starting with Costal Morning which combines warm light, oceanic sounds, and a fragrance reminiscent of sea mist. Mindful Vitality is the afternoon setting, designed to get you through the heart of the day with flowery smells, upbeat sounds, and glowing light that is still soft in nature. The final mood is Evening Chill, delivering an evergreen smell with an evening soundtrack and night sky video.

Gallery: Lincoln Star Concept

28 Photos

Presumably, that video plays on the Star Concept's multiple display screens. Two are available for rear-seat passengers (who also get a drink chiller between reclined lounge seats), with a single screen spanning the width of the cabin in front. A small secondary screen is embedded in the center of the dash, with a full set of driver controls included on the left. Lincoln doesn't specify a level of automated driving features, but the Star Concept does promise gobs of technology with the next-generation Lincoln Intelligence System. V2V communications, driver assists, and connected services are part of that tech suite.

"As Lincoln enters the next chapter in our transition to a zero-emissions future, the Lincoln Star Concept will lead the way for our portfolio of fully electric vehicles," said Lincoln President Joy Falotico. "It is an excellent example of how we are redefining luxury for the next generation as we work to transform the vehicle into a third space – a true place of sanctuary – for our clients."

Lincoln doesn't offer specifics for things like power or range, nor is it clear how much of the Star Concept will make it to production. Its electric architecture is scalable for rear-wheel or all-wheel-drive applications, so it's not a stretch to say we'll see plenty of Star Concept influence in the litany of Lincoln EVs expected in the coming years.