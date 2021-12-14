Among Toyota's preview of 15 upcoming electric vehicles, one of the models the automaker isn't talking much about is this pickup. However, there are two great pictures of the truck that provide a good idea of what the model looks like.

The truck's size seems to be about the same as the Tacoma. The styling is also somewhat similar but with some notable differences. The grille is largely closed except for slits at the top and bottom. Embossed sections there evoke the shape of the grille mesh.

Gallery: Toyota Electric Pickup

2 Photos

The revised headlights have a blockier shape. There are fake inlets below the lamps.

There's a simple lower fascia. Vents at the front of the fender flares add something aggressive to the design.

The A-pillars and roofline are gloss black. The images don't show the truck from the rear.

Toyota offers no powertrain or platform details about this vehicle. A rumor indicates the company plans to move the next-gen Tacoma to the TGNA-F platform that also underpins the latest Tundra, Land Cruiser, and Lexus LX. These underpinnings can support electrification, so this pickup could use it, too.

The next-gen Tacoma is currently in testing, and spy shots show it under heavy camouflage benchmarking against a Ford Ranger. The rumor is the pickup would adopt a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Also, the automaker allegedly intends to merge the Hilux and Tacoma into a single product to save costs through greater economies of scale. Look for a debut in 2022 for the 2023 model year.

During its strategy presentation, Toyota said it would introduce 30 battery electric vehicles by 2030 and sell 3.5 million EVs a year by 2030. Then by 2035, EVs would be 100 percent of global vehicle sales, according to the company's plan. It's quite an ambitious plan from a brand that has been slow to adopts fully electric powertrains.