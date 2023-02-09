Listen to this article

Sedans aren't dead yet. Volkswagen will launch a new all-electric model later this year called the ID.7. Previewed in July 2022 by the ID. Aero concept, the ID.7 will offer a spacious interior with long-range capability, ultimately serving as the company's flagship model in its electric ID series.

VW made a big splash at the CES 2023 by officially revealing its name, along with a fantastically painted prototype and an approximate debut window of sometime in Q2 2023. Fortunately, we have some information about this new sedan we can discuss right now.

We also have exclusive renderings of the exterior that showcase its final design. So without further adieu, here's a preview of what you can expect from the 2024 VW ID.7.

What Will It Look like?

The good news is, that's a question we can (mostly) answer right now. We mentioned last year's ID. Aero concept offering a near-production preview. Additionally, VW unveiled a "camouflaged" ID.7 at CES that wore a 40-layer electroluminescent paint job in a digital camo pattern, designed to trick the eyes. But it allowed us to create exclusive exterior renderings that swap the wild paint for something more conventional. There might be small variations in details on the production version, but when VW makes the ID.7 official, it should come close to the images seen here.

One aspect not fully appreciated in the images is just how big the ID.7 is. This isn't a compact EV – its wheelbase is 116.9 inches and front-to-back, making it slightly larger than the Arteon. Inside, that means a spacious interior featuring a slim digital driver display with a large 15.0-inch center touchscreen. VW hasn't shared specifics such as legroom or cargo space, but in prototype form, the interior has generous footwells for front-seat passengers. Tactile controls are found on the steering wheel, dash, and on a strip below the touchscreen.

What's Under The Hood?

In this case, under the hood also refers to the ID.7's MEB platform. It's the same platform used by other VW EVs, which likely means single-motor and dual-motor options will be offered. The automaker isn't ready to talk about motor details just yet, but we know the ID.4 crossover gives buyers a choice of motors for driving two wheels or all four.

What Is The Range?

Although there's no official estimate on horsepower at this time, VW does offer a range estimate. The ID.7 will reportedly be able to drive up to 435 miles (700 kilometers) on a single charge in the European WLTP cycle. EPA estimates for the US market will almost certainly be lower.

What About The Tech?

We already talked about the 15.0-inch infotainment screen, but VW offers a preview of other notable ID.7 features. An intelligent climate control system can fire up the heat or air conditioning when the car detects the driver approaching, warming or cooling the cabin as needed before the door is opened. Smart vents in the car will automatically adjust to distribute air around the cabin. Once driving, an augmented reality heads-up display presents the driver with information on the windshield. Voice commands using the prefix "Hello Volkswagen" can control many vehicle functions.

When Will We See It?

VW has committed to an official launch in the second quarter of 2023. That could be as early as April or as late as June, barring delays.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.7 EV Prototype

24 Photos

How Much Will It Cost?

The ID.7 will be a global vehicle, and the price will certainly vary by region. The automaker hasn't announced pricing for any region at this time, or even offered estimates. But with its size comparable to the Arteon, a base model starting in the high $30,000 range isn't out of the question.