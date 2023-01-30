Listen to this article

Our car paparazzi have already spotted an updated Golf undergoing testing out on the open road, and Volkswagen has now confirmed a facelift is coming. CEO Thomas Schäfer told Spanish magazine AutoBild that a mid-cycle update for the compact hatchback will be introduced at some point in 2024. In the long run, the German brand intends to keep the "Golf" name alive for a ninth generation. However, the top brass believes it should be an EV.

"We are working on a portfolio to see what will be the successor to the current Volkswagen Golf. And from my point of view, it will not be one with a combustion engine. It must be an electric vehicle."

Volkswagen Golf Facelift Mule Spy Photos

20 Photos

In a previous review interview with Die Welt, Thomas Schäfer suggested the Mk9 could go by the name of "ID. Golf" and slot between the ID.3 and the ID.2 due in 2025. VW's top brass clarified the zero-emission Golf won't have anything in common with the ID.2. Previewed by the ID. Life concept, the smaller electric car will ride on the Group's forthcoming MEB Lite platform developed for front-wheel-drive cars.

The ninth-generation Golf is a long way off considering the facelifted Mk8 will be sold for at least three years. Realistically speaking, the next-gen car is highly unlike to arrive before 2028 at the earliest. In the meantime, the Mk7's nip and tuck will bring a larger infotainment system. It could be the same 12-inch touchscreen debuting with the ID.3 facelift soon.

A "quality offensive" is planned for future VWs, as is going back to conventional buttons on the steering wheel after the company was criticized for its cumbersome touch-sensitive controls. A new design language is also in the works in a bid to recuperate the ground it's been losing to Toyota in the global sales race.

In 2022, the Japanese brand was number 1 with almost 10.5 million vehicles while the entire VW Group only sold 8.3 million cars. The core brand saw its deliveries decrease by 6.8 percent to 4.56 million vehicles.